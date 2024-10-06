sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ 1 Year of Oct 7 Attack | Women's T20 World Cup | US Elections | Karachi Blast | Chennai Tragedy |

Published 16:09 IST, October 6th 2024

TMKOC's New Sonu Khushi Mali Set To Feature In Navratri Special Episode With Mahila Mandal | WATCH

New Sonu aka Khushi Mali is all set to join the cast of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah following the exit of Palak Sindhwani from the sitcom show.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Khushi Mali's First TV Show
Khushi Mali will feature as Sonu Bhide in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah | Image: Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

16:09 IST, October 6th 2024