Published 16:09 IST, October 6th 2024
TMKOC's New Sonu Khushi Mali Set To Feature In Navratri Special Episode With Mahila Mandal | WATCH
New Sonu aka Khushi Mali is all set to join the cast of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah following the exit of Palak Sindhwani from the sitcom show.
Khushi Mali will feature as Sonu Bhide in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah | Image: Instagram
