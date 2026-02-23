Tv Actor Parth Samthaan Calls Out Fake Snapchat Account Posing As Him, Urges Fans To 'Report And Block It'

TV actor Parth Samthaan has warned his fans about a fake Snapchat handle pretending to be him. On Monday, he posted a screenshot of the profile on his Instagram Stories and clarified that the account is not his.

Parth posted a screenshot of the account on his Instagram Story and warned his followers about the impersonation. He wrote, “This person is impersonating me."

He also claimed, “This person is impersonating me and asking girls for inappropriate snaps through video calls." Urging people to act quickly, the actor added, “Pls report this Snapchat account and block it asap!"

Parth Samthaan began his career with appearances in episodic series such as Life OK's Savdhaan India, MTV India’s Webbed, Bindass’s Yeh Hai Aashiqui, and Zing’s Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya.

He gained widespread recognition for playing Manik Malhotra in Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan and Anurag Basu in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Last year, he attracted heavy criticism when he took on the role of ACP Pradyuman in CID, a character that Shivaji Satam had famously portrayed for over two decades. Parth later confirmed that he had left the show.