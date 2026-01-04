Updated 4 January 2026 at 11:36 IST
Jana Nayagan: Thalapathy Vijay's Swansong Brutally Trolled For Using AI After Netizens Spot Google Gemini Logo In Trailer
Jana Nayagan: The trailer of Thalapathy Vijay's final movie was released on January 3. Eagle-eyed social media users have found a glaring oversight that has now gone viral online.
The trailer of Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan was unveiled on January 3 to a massive fanfare. Said to be the 51-year-old actor's final film, the anticipation for the same is at an all-time high. While the trailer received appreciation from most, some eagle-eyed social media users spotted a blunder in the edit. In one of the shots in the trailer, the Google Gemini logo appears for a millisecond, implying that AI tools have been used during post-production. This has sparked brutal trolling for the movie and the actor.
The logo specifically appears 23 seconds into the trailer, where a man appears to load a shotgun as a monologue plays in the background. Social media users are upset with the use of AI in the movie, arguing that art should not be created using such tools. Other criticism comes because of the fact that Jana Nayagan is the final film of Thalapathy Vijay, and netizens believe that he deserves a better farewell than the employment of AI tools for editing the movie. Most fans expressed concern over the shoddy editing of the trailer, arguing that the appearance of the Gemini logo is a big oversight and blunder from the team, especially for a film mounted on such a large scale. They also expressed worry about the final product, arguing that work on the movie appears rushed, with the makers not giving their best to it, resulting in subpar quality of Jana Nayagan.
The Jana Nayagan team is yet to respond to the massive criticism coming their way over the use of AI and bad editing. Jana Nayagan is directed by H. Vinoth and produced by Venkat K. Narayana under KVN Productions. Apart from Vijay and Bobby Deol, the film also stars Mamitha Baiju, Prakash Raj, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priyamani, and Narain. The film is set to release in theatres on January 9, 2026, during Pongal.
