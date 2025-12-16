TV Star Sonarika Bhadoria-Vikas Parashkar Name Their Baby Girl Virika Parashkar - Here's What It Means

Devon Ke Dev Mahadev’s actress Sonarika Bhadoria has embraced motherhood recently. Sonarika and her husband, Vikas Parashar, welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on December 5, 2025. The actress has shared a series of new pictures of her little one on Instagram and also revealed her name.

Even though a heart emoji covers her face, Vikas and Sonarika appear joyful and thrilled as they welcome a new member into their family. The couple shared that they have named their daughter Virika. She captioned the post, “Virika Parasha. Brave and graceful, strong yet gentle.”

As the actress already mentioned the meaning in her caption, Virika is a Hindu girl’s name with Sanskrit roots. It means “bravery,” “a brave woman,” “strength,” and “resilience.” The name reflects courage and inner power and carries strong cultural significance in Hindu traditions.

Sonarika exchanged vows with businessman Vikas Parashar in February 2024 in a dreamy wedding, and the couple announced their first pregnancy in September this year.

She made her television debut in 2011 with the show Tum Dena Saath Mera, but she became a household name with the popular mythological drama Devon Ke Dev Mahadev.

Sonarika has also appeared in Telugu films such as Jadoogadu and Eedo Rakam Aado Rakam. After her wedding, she chose to take a break from work and stepped away from television.