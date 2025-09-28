Updated 28 September 2025 at 23:56 IST
'It's Just Crazy...': Ranbir Kapoor Reveals Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Interactions With Him About Animal Park
While Animal Park awaits production, Ranbir Kapoor is going to be part of two highly awaited movies - Ramayana Part 1, releasing on Diwali 2026 and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War, alongside Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt.
- Entertainment News
After the blockbuster success of Animal, its sequel Animal Park is awaited by the fans. Sandeep Reddy Vanga and T-Series have confirmed that this projected will only begin shoot after the director's long pending movie Spirit with Prabhas is complete. While Spirit has not gone on the floors yet, fans are keen about Animal sequel, titled Animal Park. On his birthday, Ranbir Kapoor interacted with fans and shared an update about the much awaited sequel. He shared that Sandeep has been interacting with him on the idea and the music and called it all "crazy". His slight tease about the project has created frenzy among fans.
"Animal Park should start in 2027. Sandeep has been interacting with me on the idea, the music and the characters and its just crazy and I cant wait to be on set," Ranbir shared during an interaction with fans online. In the meantime, the actor is going to be part of two highly awaited movies - Ramayana Part 1, releasing on Diwali 2026 and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War, alongside Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt.
Ranbir turned 43 on September 28, and the day was filled with love and celebrations for the Brahmastra star. From family wishes to fan surprises, his special day became a warm reminder of how deeply he is admired and loved. Ranbir also surprised his fans with a rare video message, thanking them for their love and blessings. Later, he stepped out of his home to celebrate with the photographers who had gathered outside.
Earlier in the day, his mother, veteran actor Neetu Kapoor, took to her Instagram to share an adorable family picture featuring both Ranbir and Alia Bhatt. Neetu wrote, "Happy birthday my love. So grateful and blessed to have you." Ranbir's sister, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also dedicated a string of pictures to celebrate his birthday. Along with an unseen childhood photo that featured a very young Ranbir and Riddhima with their parents, the late Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, she wrote, "To the rockstar of our family. Happy Birthday Rans. Love you." Alia also posted glimpses from their family holiday on her husband's birthday.
Published By : Devasheesh Pandey
Published On: 28 September 2025 at 23:56 IST