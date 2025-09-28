'It's Just Crazy...': Ranbir Kapoor Reveals Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Interactions With Him About Animal Park

After the blockbuster success of Animal, its sequel Animal Park is awaited by the fans. Sandeep Reddy Vanga and T-Series have confirmed that this projected will only begin shoot after the director's long pending movie Spirit with Prabhas is complete. While Spirit has not gone on the floors yet, fans are keen about Animal sequel, titled Animal Park. On his birthday, Ranbir Kapoor interacted with fans and shared an update about the much awaited sequel. He shared that Sandeep has been interacting with him on the idea and the music and called it all "crazy". His slight tease about the project has created frenzy among fans.

Ranbir Kapoor spent his birthday with fans and paparazzi | Image: Varinder Chawla

"Animal Park should start in 2027. Sandeep has been interacting with me on the idea, the music and the characters and its just crazy and I cant wait to be on set," Ranbir shared during an interaction with fans online. In the meantime, the actor is going to be part of two highly awaited movies - Ramayana Part 1, releasing on Diwali 2026 and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War, alongside Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt.

Ranbir turned 43 on September 28, and the day was filled with love and celebrations for the Brahmastra star. From family wishes to fan surprises, his special day became a warm reminder of how deeply he is admired and loved. Ranbir also surprised his fans with a rare video message, thanking them for their love and blessings. Later, he stepped out of his home to celebrate with the photographers who had gathered outside.