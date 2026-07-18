Viral Video: Jennifer Winget's First Look As A Bride Surfaces Amid Her Reported UK Wedding With William Ishmael

Jennifer Winget's wedding dress trial goes viral

On July 17, a designer, Karleo, took to their Instagram account to share a video, allegedly from Jennifer Winget's wedding gown trial. The actress was seen dressed in a white, lace gown, which is traditionally worn by Western brides on their wedding. She was also seen trying on a veil and adjusting it over her head to get an idea of how the whole outfit would come together on the final day. The gown featured a classic sweetheart neckline. A video of the same has now gone viral online.

The video is being widely circulated by fan pages of the Beyhadd actress as it is her first look as a bride. However, it is being alleged that the actress is not happy with the leak. Commenting on a post by a fanpage, a man, claiming to be Winget's representative, took to the comment section to write, "Hi, could you please take this post down immediately? This content has not been approved by Jennifer, and she is extremely upset that it has been published. The information is strictly confidential and is currently under embargo, so it was not meant to be released at this stage. We sincerely request that you remove the post as soon as possible. Once the official wedding images are released, I’ll personally share the approved content with you for publication. We’d really appreciate your immediate support in taking this down. Thank you."