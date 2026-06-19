Viral Video: Taarak Mehta Ka Ootlah Chashmah's 'Bagha' aka Tanmay Vekaria Breaks Down On Set, Producer Asit Kumarr Modi Halts Shoot To Console Him

A video from the set of the popular television serial Taarak Mehta Ka Ootlah Chashmah has gone viral online. In the brief clip, Tanmay Vekaria, who plays the role of Bagha on the show, could be seen crying inconsolably on the set. Producer Asit Kumarr Modi stepped in to console the actor. If reports are to be believed, the team even halted the shoot of the serial to tend to Tanmay.

Video of Tanmay Vekaria from TMKOC set goes viral

In the video, Tanmay Vekaria was seen standing inside the Gada Electronics from the set of the serial. He was most likely filming a scene from the ongoing track with Bawri on the show. In the clip, the actor was seen dressed up as his character, ready for this shot.

In the video, he could be seen getting emotional and breaking down on set. The crew of the show was also around and halted the work to console and reassure Tanmay. As per reports, the actor broke down remembering his mother. It is being said that Tanmay's mother passed away recently and the thought of her not being able to see his character arc on the show overwhelmed the actor.

Tanmay Vekaria lost his mother in October last year. At the time, the actor took to his Instagram account to share the heartbreaking news with his fans and followers. Tanmay posted a series of unseen photos of his late mother along with a note, remembering her. In his caption, he wrote, "The sad part is, you can only see her in pics and feel her in your heart. You can't hug her or ever get to see her in front of you again. Miss you, Maai, always and forever. I know you're in the best place up there." Tanmay Vekaria has been a part of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah for years and is loved for his role as Bagha, an honest and loyal employee at Gada Electronics.