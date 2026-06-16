Splitsvilla X6 Fame Sorab Bedi Dragged Into Sanchita Ugale Death Case Over 'Woh Pareshan Thi' Remarks, Actor Issues Clarification

Television actor Sanchita Ugale, known for her roles in popular shows like Kumkum Bhagya and Wagle Ki Duniya, allegedly committed suicide on June 14 at her residence in Maharashtra's Palghar district. She was 22. Her father Manchindra Ugale alleged that she was "under pressure" from people in the industry. An inquiry into her death and the surrounding circumstances is underway. Splitsvilla X6 fame Sorab Bedi, who posted pictures with Sanchita remembering her after her untimely demise, got unknowingly dragged into a controversy in this case. He swiftly followed this with a clarification.

Sorab posted a picture with Sanchita Ugale after her demise on June 14 | Image: Instagram

Sorab spoke to the paparazzi about Sanchita's death, revealing further that they spoke two days before her death. Sorab also opened up about her state of mind in her final days. "Pareshan thi wo bechari," Sorab told the paparazzi about Sanchita. He found himself at the receiving end of online criticism for his comments. Later, the actor took to Instagram Stories to react to the trolling and defend himself.

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He shared a video with a caption that read, “Bhai soch samajh ke bola karo please (please think and speak).” Responding to the trolling, Sorab said, “Itna bedil main bhi nahi hoon… Har cheez ko galat mat liya karo yaar. Itna bewakoof main bhi nahi hoon aur itna bedil mai bhi nahi hoon… Tumhe pata hai ke woh meri kitni achi dost thi ya nahi thi (Don't take everything the wrong way, yaar. I'm not that foolish, and I'm not that heartless either. Do you even know how close a friend she was to me or not?).”

Officials said Sanchita was found hanging from a ceiling fan in her bedroom. They said that Sanchita used a saree to hang herself. The room was locked from the inside. Family members reportedly rushed her to a Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation hospital, where doctors declared her dead after examination.