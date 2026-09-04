Vishal Aditya Singh Hits Back At Asim Riaz Over ‘Beaten By Ex’ Remark, Says 'Bhai Injection Se Sirf Body Banti Hai'

It seems like controversy is not leaving Asim Riaz anytime soon.

The former ‘Bigg Boss 13’ contestant has once again found himself in a war of words with a fellow contestant, and this time it’s actor Vishal Aditya Singh. The two have traded sharp remarks on social media.

Vishal Aditya Singh hit back at Asim after the model-turned-rapper took an indirect dig at him over his past relationship with actor Madhurima Tuli and their infamous “frying pan” incident on ‘Bigg Boss 13.’

Asim shared a post on X, where he directly addressed Vishal. Referring to the incident involving Madhurima, he wrote, “Vishal, getting beaten with a pan on national TV by your ex GF left some permanent damage. Stop chanting my name everywhere. If you need my attention, DM me instead of being a ScumBAG on podcasts and in the media. Don’t worry, I’ll try my best to find a psychiatrist for you.”

Take a look