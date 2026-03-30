Vivian Dsena, Wife Nouran Aly Welcome Second Child, A Baby Boy: Kingdom Just Got Bigger

Vivian Dsena and his wife, Nouran Aly, embraced parenthood for the second time as they welcomed their second child, a baby boy. The actor took to his social media handle to share the merry news this morning. However, the actor hasn't revealed the date of birth.

Vivian Dsena and Nouran Aly welcome a baby boy

Taking to his Instagram handle, Vivian shared a post that reads, "Went a little off the radar… not without reason. Some stories aren’t announced, they’re lived first. The silence said enough…The kingdom just got bigger… and this time… It’s a Prince," he further added a footprint and a blue heart emoticon. In the caption, he wrote, "Alhamdulillah #BabyBoy #NewBeginnings #OurLittlePrince #Blessed #Family."

Soon after he shared the news, his friends and fans flooded the comment section congratulating the new parents. Aly Goni wrote, "Bhaiii Bohot Mubarak." Rajat Dalal wrote, "Bht bht mubarak ho bhai bhabhi ko." Rubina Dilaik commented, "omg ! Beautiful…… congratulations to you". Kanwar Dhillon wrote, "Wohhoo!! Congrats bhai & @nouranaly.1 bhabhi..God bless the family! So happy for you'll."

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

Vivian keeps his personal life under wraps and rarely talks about his family. The actor got married to Nouran in 2022 and welcomed a daughter.

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On the professional front, Vivian rose to fame with his show Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani and went on to become a household name with Madhubala. He also participated in a reality-based show, Bigg Boss 18. He was last seen in Laughter Chefs – Unlimited Entertainment 3.

Vivian was previously married to Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani co-star Vahbiz Dorabjee. After dating for several years, the two got married in 2013. However, later separated, with their divorce finalised in 2021.