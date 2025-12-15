Watch | Dhruv Tara Actor Anuj Sachdeva Brutally Attacked By Society Resident In Mumbai, Receives Death Threat

TV actor Anuj Sachdeva was allegedly attacked by his society resident in Goregaon, Mumbai. The actor posted a video of his assault on his social media handle, opening up about the incident and using it as proof that if anything happens to him or to his property in the near future, then that man is to be questioned. The Swaragini actor was attacked following an argument related to his dog and a parking complaint he raised.

Anuj Sachdeva was assaulted by a resident

In the video, the man can be seen running towards him and beating him with his bare hands. He then picks up a stick and strikes the actor while hurling abuses, claiming that Sachdeva's dog had bitten him. He can be heard saying, "Kutte, se katwayega?" On seeing this, a woman can be heard calling for the watchmen. On her call, 2 security guards arrive and pull the man beating Sachdeva.

Sachdeva can be seen holding the back of his head and narrating the ordeal. In the caption, he wrote, "I am posting this evidence before this person tries to do any damage to me or my property. He tried hitting my dog and me with a rod for notifying in the society group regarding his car which was parked at the wrong place in the society parking. Harmony mall residency. Goregaon w This person is from A wing flat 602.Kindly share with ppl who can take action. I am bleeding from my head."



Soon after he shared the post, his friends and fans flooded the comment section with concerned messages. Arti Singh wrote, "What the hell . Are u ok ?" Manavi Rai wrote, "Omg! Are you ok? Please add me as collab." Nauheed Cyrusi wrote, "Are you ok? Also, he needs to get help...seriously." A user wrote, “I hope you and Simba are okay!!!! And above all, that justice is served!!! Big kiss.”

Anuj, often snapped with his pet dog Simba, advocates for stray and Indian-breed dogs. He encouraged the adoption of dogs and responsible pet ownership.