WATCH | FIR Fame Kavita Kaushik Becomes Real-Life Chandramukhi Chautala, Rescues Her Dog From Drowning In Waterfall

Kavita Kaushik, known for her popular TV show F.I.R., has recently shared a sweet birthday wish to her husband, Ronnit Biswas, along with an incident from a recent waterfall trip. Sharing a video on Instagram, Dr. Madhumati On Duty fame recalls how a joyful outing quickly turned terrifying when their pet dog Raaka got caught in the strong waves. Without thinking twice, Kavita stepped into the dangerous waters to rescue her dog from drowning. The video has since gone viral.
A now-viral video shows the F.I.R. actress’s dog allegedly chasing another dog into strong currents. When her pet got stuck in the water, she had to step in and save it from drowning. She shared the clip on Instagram with the caption: "Happy birthday @justronnit, just a reminder that there will always be adventure! Thanks for being born and being ours. P.S. – Not me shouting 'video bana lo shayad mera akhri ho' (make a video, it might be my last) in a dire situation."
In the video, Kavita and her husband, Ronnit, are seen relaxing by a waterfall and posing for photos when their dog suddenly enters the water to chase another. Both dogs get caught in the strong water waves and are nearly swept away. Kavita can be heard shouting for Raaka to return. Moments later, she wades into the water and pulls him to safety.
Kavita Kaushik is a well-known face in the Television world. She had been seen in TV shows such as F.I.R., Dr. Madhumati On Duty, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Kumkum: Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan, and C.I.D. However, she left television over a year ago, criticising its content as “regressive”. She made her Bollywood debut with the 2004 film Ek Hasina Thi. Her most recent appearance was in Netflix’s Loveyapa, featuring Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor. For many 20s kids, she remains iconic as Chandramukhi Chautala.
