What Did Sanchita Ugale Post Hours Before Committing Suicide?

Sanchita Ugale, a TV and film actress, committed suicide at her residence in the Nalasopara area on Sunday, June 14. According to the Police, the incident is believed to have occurred between 6:30 PM and 7:30 PM. She was 22 years old. However, hours before her death, she dropped a reel on her social media handle in which she appeared happy. Soon after the news broke, her fans flooded the comment section, doubting the reason behind the suicide.

What did Sanchita Ugale post on Instagram hours before her suicide?

Hours before her suicide, Sanchita dropped a reel on her Instagram handle lip-syncing to the Student of the Year song Radha. She captioned the video as "Mai naachu tu nachaaaaa".

Soon after the news broke, her fans flooded the comment section in shock. A user wrote, "Look at her..she can't commit suicide..she's is looking so happy..." Another wrote, "I miss you di 😢gone to soon the heart is to heavy know I cannot believe still."

Police are investigating the case

According to the preliminary investigation, Sancita was living with her parents and sister and was reportedly alone at home at the time of the incident. The Police stated that she hanged herself with a saree inside her house.

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When the family members returned to their home, they discovered her hanging and informed the authorities.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death and has registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR). No suicide note has been recovered. The police are investigating the case and are examining all aspects of the case.

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Who was Sanchita Ugale?