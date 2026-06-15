Comedian Madhur Virli Issues Apology For 'Cuddle After Rape' Joke After Backlash, Says 'I Understood How Wrong It Was'

Comedian Madhur Virli has been in the news after his 2-year-old video started circulating on the internet, in which he was commenting on rape cases. The incident happened during the comedian's 2024 show, Love & Latex. The video went viral following Pranit More supporting ₹370 Biryani remark during his recent show in Gurugram.

Madhur Virli apologises

Taking to his YouTube channel, Madhur made a new post, apologising for his 2-year-old remark on rape and said that he understood it was wrong when it happened. The statement read, “This is to apologise for a video of mine that is currently being shared online. The clip being circulated is from a performance I did around two years ago. Soon after performing that bit, I understood how wrong it was and took it down at that time, long before the clip started circulating again recently.”

He added, "I do believe comedy can question ideas and engage with difficult subjects. But certain topics require sensitivity, context and informed discretion. When an attempt falls short, the only honest thing to do is acknowledge it, apologise and do better. This is one of those moments for me.”

Madhur concluded by saying, "Regarding Instagram, I had deactivated my account around six months ago. I am genuinely sorry.”

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Madhur's Instagram handle is deactivated. When we visited the page, it read "Sorry, this page isn't available".

What did Madhur Virli say?

In a video going viral on the internet, Madhur joked about rape and made fun of the survivors. He said that out of 10 rape cases, nine involve only rape, while one case can be followed by murder. He further explained his stance and said that after rape, a woman might have asked the man to "cuddle", which, according to him, prompted the man to stab her with a knife. "Now cuddle with knife," he said, and on hearing this, the audience burst into laughter.

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Not just this, he also said, "Rape victims say that we would have preferred death over this. But kabhi bhi kisi laash ne nahin bola ki rape he ho jata [No dead body has ever said that rape might have been better]," and the audience laughed again.

Who is Madhur Virli?