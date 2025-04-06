When Shivaji Satam Reveals Struggle Of Finding New Work While Expresses Eagerness To Return As ACP Pradyuman On CID

Shivaji Satam, who is known for depicting the role of ACP Pradyuman in the popular crime TV series CID will no longer be part of the show. After days of speculation, the makers have officially confirmed his character’s death in the latest reboot show, marking the ‘end of an era.’ As fans express their filth, let’s look back at the time when the OG ACP Pradyuman spoke about the limited to no acting offers he was getting and his willingness to return to CID during its off-air period.

When Shivaji Satam revealed he was out of work after CID had gone off-air

In a 2022 interview, CID’s ACP Pradyuman, Shivaji Satam, shared that he isn’t getting much work in the industry. "I won't say that I am getting many offers. Nahi hai toh nahi hai," he said. He also mentioned that the few offers he has received don’t interest him. “I am from Marathi theatre and have always chosen projects I genuinely liked,” he added.

The actor, who had a short role in the 2021 pulp fiction film Haseen Dillruba, further said, "But we can't do anything. It's my bad luck that no powerful characters are being written. It's a loss on both sides. As an actor, I miss out on good work and the audience misses out on good actors."

When Shivaji Satam wanted to resume his character in CID

Crime drama actor Shivaji shared that he is "tired of being home" and added, "Tomorrow if CID starts again, I'll be right in the front to do the project. I'm not tired of playing the character, but tired of being home."