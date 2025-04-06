When Shivaji Satam Reveals Struggle Of Finding New Work While Expresses Eagerness To Return As ACP Pradyuman On CID

Updated April 6th 2025, 13:04 IST
Shivaji Satam, who is known for depicting the role of ACP Pradyuman in the popular crime TV series CID will no longer be part of the show. After days of speculation, the makers have officially confirmed his character’s death in the latest reboot show, marking the ‘end of an era.’ As fans express their filth, let’s look back at the time when the OG ACP Pradyuman spoke about the limited to no acting offers he was getting and his willingness to return to CID during its off-air period.
In a 2022 interview, CID’s ACP Pradyuman, Shivaji Satam, shared that he isn’t getting much work in the industry. "I won't say that I am getting many offers. Nahi hai toh nahi hai," he said. He also mentioned that the few offers he has received don’t interest him. “I am from Marathi theatre and have always chosen projects I genuinely liked,” he added.
The actor, who had a short role in the 2021 pulp fiction film Haseen Dillruba, further said, "But we can't do anything. It's my bad luck that no powerful characters are being written. It's a loss on both sides. As an actor, I miss out on good work and the audience misses out on good actors."
Also Read: CID's ACP Pradyuman's Death Sparks Outrage, Viewers Express Discontent After Official Confirmation: What Nonsense...
Crime drama actor Shivaji shared that he is "tired of being home" and added, "Tomorrow if CID starts again, I'll be right in the front to do the project. I'm not tired of playing the character, but tired of being home."
CID, which premiered in 1997, starred Shivaji Satam as ACP Pradyuman, alongside Aditya Srivastava (Abhijeet) and Dayanand Shetty (Daya) as Senior Inspectors. The show aired nearly 1,500 episodes and went through several cast changes over the years. Dinesh Phadnis, Narendra Gupta, and Shraddha Musale were also part of the ensemble. Known as one of Indian television’s longest-running detective series, CID is yet to reveal who will play the new ACP.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Published April 6th 2025, 13:04 IST