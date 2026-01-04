OTT Releases This Week: Weapons, De De Pyaar De 2, Akhanda 2, Freedom At Midnight 2, Bigg Boss Marathi 6, Splitsvilla X6 And More Movies And Web Series To Watch

OTT Releases This Week: The coming week will witness not only new movies and web series dropping online, but also some reality shows like Splitsvilla, Shark Tank, Bigg Boss Marathi and MasterChef. Counting South, Bollywood, regional and international releases, here's a list of new titles dropping on OTT this week across platforms.

Weapons

Hit Hollywood horror film Weapons is finally set to begin streaming in India on January 8. The movie follows the lives of people in a small town which is haunted by a malevolent force.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Splitsvilla X6

The latest season of the dating reality show Splitsvilla will also stream from this coming week. Hosted by Sunny Leone and Karan Kundrra, the show returns on January 9, with new episodes streaming from every Friday to Sunday.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

The Pitt Season 2

The Grammy winning medical drama will return with its second season and new episodes on January 8, promising to deliver edge-of-the-seat thrills in a hospital.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

De De Pyaar De 2

Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh and R Madhavan starrer rom-com De De Pyaar De 2 will be dropping on January 9. It promises to tickle your funny bones with plot.

Where to watch: Netflix

Akhanda 2

Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer Akhanda 2 had an underwhelming run in cinema halls. However, it will hopeful of finding new audiences once it debuts digitally on January 9 in multiple languages.

Where to watch: Netflix

Freedom At Midnight Season 2

The electrifying story of the aftermath of India’s Independence, Freedom At Midnight Season 2 drops on January 9. The partition of India and how the subcontinent's politics shaped up after freedom from British Raj in 1947 will be explored in the new episodes.

Where to watch: Sony LIV

Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6

Hosted by Riteish Deshmukh, the sixth season of the controversial reality show will begin in the coming weekend. New episodes begin streaming from January 11.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Mask

Starring Kavin and Andrea Jeremiah, Tamil heist thriller Mask has completed its theatrical run and will begin streaming from January 9.

Where to watch: Zee5

Tron: Ares





Tron: Ares will start streaming from January 7. The Hollywood sci-fi action thriller stars Jared Leto in the lead role and was released in theatres on October 10. While the film failed at the box office, it is expected to find new audience on OTT.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

MasterChef India

The new season of MasterChef India will begin streaming from January 5. The cooking reality show will be hosted by Ranveer Brar, Kunal Kapur and Vikas Khanna.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Shark Tank India Season 5

The latest season of the reality show based on funding and entrepreneurship will begin streaming from January 5.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Joto Kando Kolkatatei

The Bengali detective thriller starring Abir Chatterjee will drop on OTT on January 9. Bangladeshi actress Quazi Nawshaba Ahmed makes her Indian film debut with Joto Kando Kolkatatei, which grossed ₹2.12 crore at the box office.

Where to watch: Zee5

A Thousand Blows Season 2

Inspired by true stories, the British series features Hezekiah and Sugar Goodson's boxing rivalry in the brutal East End of London in the 1880s. A Thousand Blows Season 2 consists of six episodes and will drop all at once on January 9.