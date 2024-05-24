Advertisement

Actor Firoz Khan, who was known for his work in the superhit television show Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain, passed away on Thursday in UP's Badaun after suffering a heart attack. His mimicry of the popular Indian Megastar earned him the moniker Jr Amitabh Bachchan.

Actor Firoz Khan

Khan's popular TV shows

Khan, who also worked in shows like Jija Ji Chhat Par Hain, Saheb Bibi Aur Boss and Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, among others, was known for impersonating Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan. There are several videos of him on Instagram impersonating Big B.

Khan not only copied Big B's mannerisms and his baritone, but also his looks and appearance. His videos on social media very popular. Khan featured in solo videos, imitating Big B, and also worked with other look-alikes to create funny content. His YouTube channel had over 14.4K subscribers. Khan belonged to Badaun in Uttar Pradesh where he breathed his last aged 47.

Advertisement

Actor Firoz Khan

Beginnings in the film industry

According to one of the videos in Khan's YouTube channel, he took to mimicking Big B after watching his classic Deewaar (1975). He came to Mumbai in 1994 to begin his struggle in the film industry. He recalled struggling for managing one time meal. Khan got his break in the spoof series Ek Do Teen, directed by Sachin Pilgaonkar. Post that, he featured in MTV Fully Faltoo and his career took off.

Advertisement

Earlier, Deepesh Bhan, another actor from the show Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai, died at the age of 41 due to a heart attack. He essayed the character of Malkhan Singh in the show.