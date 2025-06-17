Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Actress Shireen Mirza And Husband Hasan Sartaj Reveal The Name Of Their Newborn Son, Know What It Means

Shireen Mirza and her husband, Hasan Sartaj, embraced parenthood for the first time on June 9. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress announced the arrival of their newborn on Instagram. Fans and family flooded the comments with congratulatory messages since then. Now days after, the couple finally revealed their son's name.

Shireen Mirza revealed the baby boy’s name

Taking to her Instagram, Shireen Mirza and her husband shared a joint post revealing their child’s name. They shared a touching photo of themselves holding their baby’s tiny feet. Alongside the image, Shireen wrote, "A name that holds our love, our hopes, and our forever. Welcome to the world, Hamza Sartaj."

The couple announced the birth of their baby boy on June 9, with a brief digital clip featuring a blue background and a graphic of a baby's arrival. Earlier, on 26th April, they had joyfully shared the news of their pregnancy.

Meaning of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame Shireen Mirza’s baby name

According to reports, the name Hamza predominantly means lion. This masculine Arabic name, rooted in the Muslim world, also signifies strength and steadfastness. It is closely linked to Hamza ibn Abd al-Muttalib, the uncle of Prophet Muhammad, celebrated for his courage and resilience. Meanwhile, Satraj is believed to mean "king of truth" in Hindi, reflecting leadership grounded in integrity.