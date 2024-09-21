Published 13:57 IST, September 21st 2024
YRKKH: 'Abhira' Samridhii's Bridal Look Goes Viral, Netizens Compare It With Hina, Pranali, Shivangi
YRKKH: Samridhii Shukla's look as a bride in the latest episode of the show has caught attention of social media users who compared it with previous brides.
- Entertainment News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehta Hai brides | Image: Instagram
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
13:57 IST, September 21st 2024