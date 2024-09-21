sb.scorecardresearch
YRKKH: 'Abhira' Samridhii's Bridal Look Goes Viral, Netizens Compare It With Hina, Pranali, Shivangi

YRKKH: Samridhii Shukla's look as a bride in the latest episode of the show has caught attention of social media users who compared it with previous brides.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehta Hai brides
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehta Hai brides | Image: Instagram
13:57 IST, September 21st 2024