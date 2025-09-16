Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Actor Rohit Purohit, Wife Sheena Bajaj Welcome Baby Boy, Share First Glimpse Of Newborn | PHOTOS

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Rohit Purohit and his wife Sheena Bajaj are new parents in the entertainment world. The couple flipped a brand-new chapter of their lives after welcoming their baby boy. The couple took to their social media handles and shared a joint post announcing the merry news. They also dropped glimpses of their little bundle of joy.

Rohit Purohit and Sheena Bajaj welcome a baby boy

Taking to his Instagram handle, Rohit shared a set of two posts with a caption "It’s a boy #Blessed". The first slide is an announcement post and reveals that the baby was born on Monday, September 15. "It's a Boy. 15.9.25," read the post. In the next image, we can see three photos, two of which are of their newborn. However, they haven't revealed his face.

Family and friends congratulate new parents Rohit Purohit and Sheena Bajaj

Soon after they dropped the post, their family, friends and fans flooded the comment section. Romiit Raj wrote, "Heartiest Congratulations @rohitpurohit08 @imsheenabajaj & family Superrrrrrrr Newssssss…. God bless Baby with All the Happiness Love & Success." Aniruddh Dave wrote, "Congratulations khoob sara pyaar aur chote ko aashirwaad". Mayur Mehta wrote, "Congratulations guys." Rohit's YRKKH co-star Samridhii Shukla wrote, "Congratulations to you both 😍God bless you both, and the little pretty baby boy". Shaalien Malhotra wrote, "Congratulations guys. All the best. God bless all of you always". Pankhuri Awasthi wrote, "Waah waah! Congratulations to both of you! And lots of love and blessings to the little one!"

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

When Sheena Bajaj opened up about sleepless nights during pregnancy

A few months ago, Sheena opened up about her struggles during pregnancy and revealed facing discomfort and restlessness. "There have been quite a few changes in our lives lately - one of the biggest being the many sleepless nights we're experiencing. But despite that, the preparations are in full swing. The baby is on the way, so we're getting everything ready-setting up the house, organising the nursery, and stocking up on essentials like diapers and baby items," the Vanshaj actress said as per IANS.

She added that support from her husband Rohit, made her pregnancy journey a little easier. "Even though he's on set all day, he still takes care of me when he's home - massaging my swollen feet and hands, no matter how tired he is. He also talks to the baby every day. That bonding is so important, not just for the baby but also for our peace and connection."