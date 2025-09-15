Will Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce Wedding Guest List Include The Name of Former Bestie Blake Lively?



Taylor Swift may not have shared any plans for her wedding with Travis Kelce, but that has not stopped the internet from obsessing over all the minute details of what is definitely supposed to be the wedding of the year, whenever it happens.

One of the biggest buzz about the Swift wedding is definitely around the guest list, which is sure to include some of the biggest names in Hollywood and music. However, fans are eager to know if one specific name will the cut, and that is of former bestie Blake Lively.

Source: Vanity Fair

As per the Daily Mail, it is not a possibility. The popular publication reported a quote close to the actress saying, “This is something that we would've talked about in the past, like what was going to happen, if she was going to be in the wedding, what that would look like. All of that. But now, it's just silence. There’s no 'will she or won't she' about Blake being in the wedding, because she just won't. She knows that, and I don’t think she particularly wants to talk about that.”

Taylor and Blake have been close for years, and Taylor is even the godmother to two of Blake’s kids. However, the two had a fallout after Blake Lively’s infamous legal battle with It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni. Reports suggest Swift distanced herself due to the legal drama and the perception that Blake exploited her friendship for publicity and leverage in the legal battle.