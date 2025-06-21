Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Actors Lataa Saberwal-Sanjeev Seth Divorced After 16 Years Of Marriage

Updated 21 June 2025 at 17:17 IST
Popular TV and film actress Lataa Saberwal has announced separation from her husband, actor Sanjeev Seth. The former couple co-starred in the popular daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. In a note posted on social media, Lataa shared that she has been separated from her ex-husband, thanked him for "giving her a lovely son" and wished him the best for his future life.
Lataa and Sanjeev married in 2009 while they played a couple in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. They share a son named Aarav, who was born in 2013. In the same year, they participated in the dance reality show Nach Baliye 6. However, they were eliminated from it early on.
Sanjeev was earlier married to actress Resham Tipnis from 1993 to 2004, and has two children, Rishika and Manav, from that relationship. Sanjeev and Lataa's separation is another case of grey divorce.
Apart from her extensive career in television, Lataa has also featured in movies like Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Vivah, Ishq Vishk and more. In the note announcing her separation she requested peace for herself and her family.
"After a prolonged silence. I declare that I (Lataa Saberwal) have been separated from my husband (Mr. Sanjeev Seth). I give gratitude to him for giving me a lovely son. I wish him all the best for his future life. I request everyone to please respect my and my family's peace and not to ask any questions or call regarding this (sic)," she wrote. Sanjeev, meanwhile, is known for his roles in Karishma Kaa Karishma, Woh Rehne Waali Mehlon Ki and more. He also featured in a pivotal role in the Netflix film Maharaj, starring Junaid Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat and Shalini Pandey.
Published 21 June 2025 at 17:00 IST