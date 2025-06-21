Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Actors Lataa Saberwal-Sanjeev Seth Divorced After 16 Years Of Marriage

Popular TV and film actress Lataa Saberwal has announced separation from her husband, actor Sanjeev Seth. The former couple co-starred in the popular daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. In a note posted on social media, Lataa shared that she has been separated from her ex-husband, thanked him for "giving her a lovely son" and wished him the best for his future life.

Lataa and Sanjeev married in 2009 while they played a couple in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. They share a son named Aarav, who was born in 2013. In the same year, they participated in the dance reality show Nach Baliye 6. However, they were eliminated from it early on.

Lataa Saberwal and Sanjeev Seth with their son Aarav | Image: Instagram

Sanjeev was earlier married to actress Resham Tipnis from 1993 to 2004, and has two children, Rishika and Manav, from that relationship. Sanjeev and Lataa's separation is another case of grey divorce.

Sanjeev and Lataa were married for 16 years | Image: Instagram

Lataa requests "peace for family" after divorce announcement

Apart from her extensive career in television, Lataa has also featured in movies like Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Vivah, Ishq Vishk and more. In the note announcing her separation she requested peace for herself and her family.