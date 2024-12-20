Yuvika Chaudhary Missing From Daughter's 2-Month Birthday Celebrations As Prince Shares Cryptic Post

Prince Narula-Yuvika Chaudhary: The couple tied the knot in 2018 after dating for several years. The actors have often shown public display affection with each other on social media and other public places. However, after their trouble in their wedding, Yuvika was seen missing as Prince Narula celebrated daughter’s 2nd month birthday.

Yuvika Chaudhary absence sparks concern amongst netizens

Prince Narula took to his Instagram and shared a heartwarming picture of his daughter. Along with the picture, he wrote in the caption, “Happy 2 month to my baby love ikleen papa loves you the most”.

As soon as the post was dropped, it sparked amongst netizens for Yuvika. One user wrote, “Thoda sa care yuvika ko bhi dekna ye phase bohot tough hota hai”. Another user wrote, “Where is Yuvika?”.

Yuvika Chaudhary-Prince Narula’s relationship in trouble?

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary have often been open about their fondness for each other. Ever since their marriage in 2018, they have often shared glimpses of their romance on their social media account leading to fans addressing them as #privika. The actors have since then used the hashtag while sharing posts about each other on Instagram.

File photo of Yuvika Chaudhary and Prince Narula | Source: IMDb