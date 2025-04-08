AA22XA6: Academy Award-winner Justin Is Impressed With Script Of Allu Arjun Starrer, Calls It 'Most Challenging Projects'

Allu Arjun celebrates his 43rd birthday with his family today. To mark the day more special Sun Pictures, a production house, revealed that the Pushpa star has joined forces with filmmaker Atlee for the first time for their upcoming ‘magnum opus’ project. The video shared by makers on X(formerly Twitter) showcased the initial prep of AA22xA6, revealing actors meeting with special effects companies in Los Angeles. And artists of Avatar, Spider-Man, Captain America and more iconic characters called the script ‘best of the best.’

Atlee’s upcoming film got Hollywood approval

In the video, Allu Arjun and Atlee’s AA22xA6 is described as a never-before superhero sci-fi action with Indian roots for which the maker has collaborated with Hollywood’s powerpack VFX team associated with Spider-Man, Captain America, Avengers, Ironman and more.

Screengrab from the video | Image: X

The makers visited renowned studios in Los Angeles, including Spectral Motion, Lola VFX, Fractured FX, ILM Technoprops, and Legacy Effects, to discuss the script. The experts appeared highly impressed, calling the project an "exciting challenge."

James Madigan, VFX Supervisor for G.I. Joe: Retaliation and Iron Man 2, heard saying, “I just got done reading the script, and I got to say, my head is still spinning."

Oscar-winner Justin Raleigh impressed with the AA22 script

The video also features Allu Arjun exploring the Black Panther suit and asking Spectral Motion's president, Mike Elizalde, about his thoughts on the script. Elizalde responded, “The script is seriously unlike anything I have ever read. It is the best of the best, of what I would ever want to create."

Justin Raleigh, an Academy Award-winning artistic director and CEO of Fractured FX, expressed his enthusiasm, saying, “Reading through it (the script), very excited about all the creature potential. All the different character potential.”

Screengrab from Allu Arjun's video | Image: X

William Write Anderson, co-owner of Lola VFX, added, “I cannot wait to be part of this. I can't wait to see what his vision does. The story is unbelievable.”

Screengrab from Allu Arjun's video | Image: X