AA22XA6 Update: Atlee Reveals Deepika Padukone, Allu Arjun Superhero Flick’s Shooting Location, See Photo
Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone's A22XA6 is one of the most anticipated movies. In the recent update, Atlee took to his Instagram handle to share a picture of a location where he is currently for the recce of the upcoming actioner.
Ever since Atlee announced his next breath-holding magnum opus project, tentatively titled AA22 x A6, fans have been eagerly waiting to hear more about this. With Deepika Padukone teaming up with Allu Arjun, and Lola VFX collaborating with James Madigan, the superhero flick has created a massive bonanza for all the right reasons. The movie is expected to bring a real revolution to Indian cinema.
Director Atlee shared an Instagram story, revealing that the team is in the Liwa Desert, Abu Dhabi, scouting locations for the shoot. Fans are eagerly waiting for the official announcement of the foreign schedule.
The team recently completed the Mumbai schedule, which included a high-energy dance performance by Allu Arjun. The makers are reportedly happy with the results so far. Sun Pictures is producing the film on a massive scale, with Sai Abhyankar handling the music composition.
The production is expected to hit cinemas worldwide in 2026 or 2027, releasing in multiple languages to make it a true Pan-World spectacle.
A few months back, Sun Pictures, the production house behind AA22, first unveiled the news with a video on X. The caption read, “Gear up for the Landmark Cinematic Event. #AA22xA6 - A Magnum Opus from Sun Pictures (sic).”
The video takes us through the unforgettable behind-the-scenes of their visit to VFX studios in Los Angeles, where they explore the script and tech needs with Hollywood’s VFX and animation experts.
Among them are Jos Fernandez, CEO and Art Director of Ironhead Studio, known for his work on Spider-Man: Homecoming, Captain America: Civil War, and Avengers: Age of Ultron, and James Madigan, a VFX Supervisor with credits including GI Joe: Retaliation and Iron Man 2.
10 September 2025