AA22XA6 Update: Atlee Reveals Deepika Padukone, Allu Arjun Superhero Flick’s Shooting Location, See Photo

Ever since Atlee announced his next breath-holding magnum opus project, tentatively titled AA22 x A6, fans have been eagerly waiting to hear more about this. With Deepika Padukone teaming up with Allu Arjun, and Lola VFX collaborating with James Madigan, the superhero flick has created a massive bonanza for all the right reasons. The movie is expected to bring a real revolution to Indian cinema.

Director Atlee shared an Instagram story, revealing that the team is in the Liwa Desert, Abu Dhabi, scouting locations for the shoot. Fans are eagerly waiting for the official announcement of the foreign schedule.

The team recently completed the Mumbai schedule, which included a high-energy dance performance by Allu Arjun. The makers are reportedly happy with the results so far. Sun Pictures is producing the film on a massive scale, with Sai Abhyankar handling the music composition.

The production is expected to hit cinemas worldwide in 2026 or 2027, releasing in multiple languages to make it a true Pan-World spectacle.

A few months back, Sun Pictures, the production house behind AA22, first unveiled the news with a video on X. The caption read, “Gear up for the Landmark Cinematic Event. #AA22xA6 - A Magnum Opus from Sun Pictures (sic).”

The video takes us through the unforgettable behind-the-scenes of their visit to VFX studios in Los Angeles, where they explore the script and tech needs with Hollywood’s VFX and animation experts.