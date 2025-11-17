AB4: Rasha Thadani Bags Her Third Film, Set To Make Telugu Debut With Mahesh Babu's Nephew Jaya Krishna Ghattamaneni

Raveena Tandon’s daughter, Rasha, is taking on one project after another. Shortly after making her Bollywood debut in Azaad, the 20-year-old began working on a film with Abhay Verma. She has now bagged her third project, which also marks her debut in Telugu cinema.

RX 100 director Ajay Bhupathi has officially announced that an untitled love story will introduce Mahesh Babu’s nephew, Jaya Krishna Ghattamaneni, and Raveena Tandon’s daughter, Rasha Thadani, to the Telugu film industry.

Rasha Thadani to debut in Telugu with Mahesh Babu's nephew

On Monday, Ajay announced that Rasha will make her Tollywood debut in the same film. Sharing a photo of her leaning against a bike in a vest and jeans, he wrote, “Make way for the Gorgeous & Talented #RashaThadani into Telugu Cinema. Stay tuned to witness her magnetic screen presence and performance in #AB4.” The film, yet to receive an official title, will be presented by Ashwini Dutt of Vyjayanthi Films and Swapna Cinema and produced by Gemini Kiran under Chandamama Kathalu Pictures.

The first-look poster shows Rasha in a fierce avatar as she leans against a black bike, wearing a black tank top and fitted blue jeans.

Mahesh’s nephew, Jaya Krishna, son of the late Ramesh Babu, is also preparing for his Tollywood debut. On November 9, Ajay confirmed that he will direct the young actor’s first film, writing on X (formerly Twitter), “With a Great Story comes Greater Responsibility...Thrilled and honoured to introduce #JayaKrishnaGhattamaneni through my next film. From the heart of the hills, a raw, intense and realistic love story, #AB4 Title announcement soon.”

Rasha Thadani’s upcoming projects

Rasha Thadani made her major Bollywood debut earlier this year in Abhishek Kapoor’s period drama Azaad. Although the film did not perform well at the box office, Rasha quickly moved on to her next project, Laikey Laikaa, where she stars opposite Munjya fame Abhay Verma.

