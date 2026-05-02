Adarsha Kutumbam: Music Composer Thaman S Replaces Harshavardhan Rameshwar In Venkatesh Daggubati-Srinidhi Shetty Starrer

Thaman S is one of the noted music composers, who has given several hit tracks in movies such as Eeram, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Akhanda and Varisu. For the past few months, the composer has been in the news for replacing music composers. Speaking of which, reports are rife that he has replaced yet another music composer, Harshavardhan Rameshwar, from Trivikram's film Adarsha Kutumbam.

Thaman S on replacing spree?

A report in 123Telugu claimed that the makers have roped in Thaman S as a new music composer of the film after Harshavardhan Rameshwar's next. This news has come after Harshavardhan denied replacement rumours a few days ago. So we will have to wait for the official confirmation by the makers.

This is not the first time Thaman has replaced a music composer. Earlier, he replaced Devi Sri Prasad in Ustaad Bhagat Singh and was brought in by Pushpa 2: The Rule makers for background score, while Devi was still working on the songs of Allu Arjun starrer.

All about Adarsha Kutumbam

It is an upcoming movie starring Venkatesh Daggubati and Srinidhi Shetty in lead roles. The film also features Satya and Yogi Babu in pivotal roles. The film is being produced by Chinababu under Haarika & Hassine Creations. Earlier, it was reported that the film would hit the theatres this summer, but the makers are yet to announce the release date.

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What's next for Thaman S?

The composer is gearing up for the release of Akhil Akkineni's Lenin, which is slated to hit the theatres on June 26. Apart from this, he also has several projects lined up, such as Korean Kanakaraju, Itlu Arjuna and Idhayam Murali.