Adivi Sesh Breaks Silence On Rumours Of Rift With Shruti Haasan Over Dacoit Walkout, Says 'Too Many Things Like...'

Last year in December, Adivi Sesh announced Mrunal Thakur as the new actress, replacing Shruti Haasan in Dacoit. Haasan's sudden exit led to speculations that she and Sesh had a rift over creative differences, leaving no choice for the actress but to walk out of the movie. However, the actor has finally put the rift rumours to rest. During an interview, Sesh issued a clarification over Haasan's sudden walkout from the movie and said that there is "no big controversy".

Adivi Sesh rubbishes rift rumours with Shruti Haasan

On Rajesh Manne's podcast, Adivi Sesh was asked about Shruti Haasan's exit from Dacoit. To this, the actor replied that it didn't work out between the two and also she was busy with Rajinikanth starrer Coolie. So they "amicably" parted ways. He further defended Haasan's decision and said it is not easy to work with him as he takes a lot of time to make a film.

(Old poster of Dacoit featuring Shruti Haasan | Image: Reddit)

“It just didn’t work out. Also too many things like working styles. And also, she’s very busy with Coolie. So it was very amicable and friendly. It takes me a lot of time to make a film. So, not everyone will sync with that process. Really, that’s the reason why. There’s no big controversy behind it," said Sesh.

Opening up about casting Mrunal Thakur, Sesh said he watched her performance in Sita Ramam and approached her for the role. The actress immediately accepted the offer. He further revealed that the actress was happy when she was introduced first in the announcement video, adding to this, he said that Dacoit is a "two-hero film" and her character holds equal importance.

