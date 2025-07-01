Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
Advertisement

Updated 1 July 2025 at 18:13 IST

Adivi Sesh Breaks Silence On Rumours Of Rift With Shruti Haasan Over Dacoit Walkout, Says 'Too Many Things Like...'

Adivi Sesh opens up about his relationship with Shruti Haasan after she walked out of Dacoit, and revealed it didn't work out between the two.

Reported by: Niharika Sanjeeiv
Follow: Google News Icon
Advertisement
Adivi Sesh Breaks Silence
Adivi Sesh Breaks Silence | Image: Instagram

Last year in December, Adivi Sesh announced Mrunal Thakur as the new actress, replacing Shruti Haasan in Dacoit. Haasan's sudden exit led to speculations that she and Sesh had a rift over creative differences, leaving no choice for the actress but to walk out of the movie. However, the actor has finally put the rift rumours to rest. During an interview, Sesh issued a clarification over Haasan's sudden walkout from the movie and said that there is "no big controversy".

Adivi Sesh rubbishes rift rumours with Shruti Haasan

On Rajesh Manne's podcast, Adivi Sesh was asked about Shruti Haasan's exit from Dacoit. To this, the actor replied that it didn't work out between the two and also she was busy with Rajinikanth starrer Coolie. So they "amicably" parted ways. He further defended Haasan's decision and said it is not easy to work with him as he takes a lot of time to make a film.

(Old poster of Dacoit featuring Shruti Haasan | Image: Reddit)

“It just didn’t work out. Also too many things like working styles. And also, she’s very busy with Coolie. So it was very amicable and friendly. It takes me a lot of time to make a film. So, not everyone will sync with that process. Really, that’s the reason why. There’s no big controversy behind it," said Sesh.

Opening up about casting Mrunal Thakur, Sesh said he watched her performance in Sita Ramam and approached her for the role. The actress immediately accepted the offer. He further revealed that the actress was happy when she was introduced first in the announcement video, adding to this, he said that Dacoit is a "two-hero film" and her character holds equal importance.

All about Dacoit

Helmed by Shaneil Deo, the film also stars Anurag Kashyap in a pivotal role. The film follows a miffed convict seeking vengeance against his former girlfriend who betrayed him. The film is set to hit the theatres on December 25, 2025.

Also Read: Is Mohanlal's Daughter Vismaya Making Her Acting Debut In Thudakkam? Actor's Heartfelt Post Hints So
 

Get Current Updates on Ahmedabad Plane Crash, India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.

 

Published 1 July 2025 at 18:13 IST