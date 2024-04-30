After Akshay Kumar, Tamannaah Bhatia Roped In For A Special Role In Kannappa

Advertisement

Kannappa is one of the highly anticipated films of this year. In the movie, Manchu Vishnu plays the role of Bhakta Kannappa, a fearless warrior and an atheist who becomes a devoted follower of Lord Shiva. Amid the buzz surrounding the film, it has been reported that Tamannaah will play a special role in the movie. Meanwhile, Kannappa will also mark Akshay Kumar's Telugu debut.

Tamannaah roped in for a special role in Kannappa?

As per a report by cinejosh, Tamannaah Bhatia will feature in a special song in Kannappa. Earlier, Akshay Kumar had joined the sets of the film. Vishnu Manchu himself shared a video of the Bade Miyan Chote Miyan actor where he met with the team in Hyderabad. The movie will reportedly feature Prabhas, Nayanthara, Mohanlal and several others in prominent roles. This project marks Akshay's debut in Telugu cinema, despite his previous role in the bilingual film Ashaant (1993), which released in Kannada as Vishnu Vijaya. Furthermore, he debuted in Tamil cinema with Shankar's 2018 blockbuster 2.0. The upcoming film Kannappa is his third venture into South Indian cinema.

What more do we know about Kannappa?

Apart from Akshay Kumar, the film also stars Mohan Babu and Mohanlal in pivotal roles. Directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, the film is based on the story of Kannappa, a devotee of the Hindu god Shiva. It is being bankrolled by Mohan Babu through his companies AVA Entertainment and 24 Frames Factory. The original score and songs are being composed by Stephen Devassy and Mani Sharma.

Hollywood cinematographer Sheldon Chau, action director Kecha Khamphakdee, and dance maestro Prabhu Deva are also part of the project. Originally shot in Telugu, the film is expected to be dubbed and released in multiple Indian languages.