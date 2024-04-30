After Amitrabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan's Mythological Role In Prabhas Starrer Kalki 2898 AD Revealed

Advertisement

Kalki 2898 AD is one of the highly anticipated movies of this year. The movie features Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan in prominent roles. Not just them, but Kamal Haasan will also be seen playing an extended cameo in Kalki 2898 AD. Amid the buzz surrounding the movie, key details about Kamal Haasan's character has surfaced online.

What will be Kamal Haasan's role in Kalki 2898 AD?

As per 123Telugu, Kamal Haasan will be seen playing a negative role in Kalki 2898 AD. He will reportedly play the role of Kamsudu or Kamsa in the Bhagavatham in the Prabhas starrer. Director Nag Ashwin has changed Kamal Haasan's role and gave it a modern twist. Meanwhie, Kamsa is commonly identified as the son of Yadava ruler Ugrasena. However, some texts, including the Padma Purana, state that Kamsa was not Ugrasena's biological son.

Kamal Haasan | Image: Kamal Haasan/Instagram

When will Kalki 2898 AD release in theatres?

Makers of Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 AD took to their social media handle X to announce the new release date of the movie. The film will now hit the theatres on June 27, 2024. The makers also dropped a new poster and wrote, "All the forces come together for a better tomorrow on 𝟐𝟕-𝟎𝟔-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒." For the unversed, Kalki 2898 AD will now clash with Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 in theatres. Interestingly, both Kalki 2898 AD and Indian 2 will feature Haasan in pivotal roles. Reportedly, Indian 2 is scheduled to hit the big screens on June 13.

Kalki 2898 AD poster | Image: Kalki 2898 AD/Instagram

Moreover, it has been reported that due to the Lok Sabha elections in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh on May 13, the producers decided to postpone the release date of Kalki 2898 AD. Since the budget of the film is quite high, the makers cannot rish the viewership of the movie with any mega event around the clock.