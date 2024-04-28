Kalki 2898 AD New Poster Revealed, Netizens Compare It With Zendaya-Timothee Chalamet Starrer Dune

Advertisement

Kalki 2898 AD is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. The makers of the film unveiled a new poster of the Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Deepika Padukone starrer film on April 27. Along with the poster they also unveiled the new release date of the movie - June 27. As soon as the poster of the movie was released, social media users began to compare the visuals with the sci-fi movie Dune.

Social media users call Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD ‘Desi Dune’

Kalki 2898 AD features the star cast of the movie standing in the backdrop of a futuristic setting. The costume of the cast as well as the setting bears a resemblance with Hollwyood movies like Dune and Star Wars. Deepika could be seen dressed in a sleeveless vest styled in a rustic manner, which is similar to Zendaya’s appearance in Dune. Eagle-eyed fans noticed the similarities and joked about the same on social media.

Netzines took to the comment section to point out the similarities. One user wrote, “Dune Indian version”. Another user wrote, “Why the poster giving dune vibes”. A user pointed out similarities between Deepika and Zendaya’s character and wrote, “Deepika giving Zendaya vibes.” However, one person wrote, “Matching Dune type with Indian Budget itself is an Achievement.”

Kalki 2898 AD release date postponed due to Lok Sabha 2024 polls

The makers of Kalki 2898 AD recently took to their social media handle X to announce the new release date of the film. The film will now hit the theatres on June 27, 2024. The Nag Ashwin directorial film was initially scheduled to release on May 9 but was postponed due to the ongoing Lok Sabha elections which will conclude on June 4.

Kalki official poster | Image: Instagram

The makers also shared a new poster with the caption, "All the forces come together for a better tomorrow on 𝟐𝟕-𝟎𝟔-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒." The film will now clash with Indian 2 in theatres. Interestingly, both Kalki 2898 AD and Indian 2 will feature Kamal Haasan. As per media reports, Indian 2 is scheduled to release in theatres on June 13.