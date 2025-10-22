After Animal, Is Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit Also A Franchise?

Sandeep Reddy Vanga has been busy with the pre-production of his much anticipated movie Spirit, starring Prabhas and Triptii Dimri. The project was in the news earlier this year as it was reported that Deepika Padukone, Vanga's first choice for the lead actress, had exited the project due to unfulfilled "demands", including a hefty paycheck and limited working hours. Vanga dropped cryptic posts and indirectly accused Deepika's team of leaking the movie's plot.

After Deepika's exit and Triptii being roped in her stead, Spirit is back on track and fans are eagerly waiting for the movie to go on the floors. Prabhas has been busy with The Raja Saab and Hanu Raghavapudi's Fauzi and is expected to allot dates to Spirit next. An official update on this is expected to be shared on the Baahubali star's birthday on October 23. Meanwhile, some reports have indicated that Spirit is not a standalone film but a part of a franchise.

Prabhas' Spirit was announced in August 2022 | Image: X

A report stated, “According to industry sources, filming of the Prabhas and Triptii Dimri starrer is slated to begin in February 2026. Insiders say discussions are underway about embedding a cliffhanger at the end of Spirit, thus setting the stage for the second chapter. The makers are planning to build a world centered on Prabhas’ cop. They are exploring whether the first part can end at a cliffhanger and leave the audience eager for what comes next.”

Prabhas and Triptii Dimri will feature in Spirit | Image: X