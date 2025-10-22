Vash Level 2 On OTT: Ahead Of Halloween, Netflix Announces Streaming Of Janki Bodiwala's Horror Movie In These Languages

Vash Level 2 is the sequel to the 2023 Gujarati film Vash. The supernatural psychological horror movie is headlined by Janki Bodiwala. The first movie was remade in Hindi as Shaitaan, starring Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan and Janki Bodiwala. The movie hit the big screens on August 27. After a successful theatrical run, the movie is now streaming on Netflix.

When is Vash 2 releasing on OTT?

The Hindi dubbed version of Vash Level 2 was also released in the theatres along with the original version. The movie marks the return of actors Hitu Kanodia and Hiten Kumar, with Hiten portraying a character who hypnotises Janki Bodiwala’s character, Arya and controls her mind in the first part. The plot of the horror movie is centred around an all-girls school this time.

On October 22, the streaming platform Netflix announced the premiere of Vash Level 2. Sharing a post on Instagram, the streaming platform wrote in the caption, "Iss school mein faila Vash ka saaya hai, aur isse koi nahi bach paaya hai 🔥

Watch Vash Level 2, out now, on Netflix." The movie is available in Gujarati and Hindi.

How did Vash 2 perform at the box office?

Vash Level 2 hit the big screens a week after Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR's War 2 and before Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. Vash Level 2 minted a decent ₹1.3 crore on its opening day. At the end of its theatrical run, the movie had amassed a total of ₹ 13.64 Cr. The Hindi version of the horror movie contributed significantly to the collection of Vash Level 2. ₹ 6.38 Cr was contributed to Vash's total business by the Hindi version alone.



Also Read: 'Newest Mommy' Parineeti Gets The Sweetest Birthday Wish From Raghav