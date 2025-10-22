Updated 22 October 2025 at 17:56 IST
Vash Level 2 On OTT: Ahead Of Halloween, Netflix Announces Streaming Of Janki Bodiwala's Horror Movie In These Languages
Vash Level 2, featuring Janki Bodiwala, amassed a healthy total at the box office upon its release on August 27. The movie is now streaming on Netflix.
Vash Level 2 is the sequel to the 2023 Gujarati film Vash. The supernatural psychological horror movie is headlined by Janki Bodiwala. The first movie was remade in Hindi as Shaitaan, starring Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan and Janki Bodiwala. The movie hit the big screens on August 27. After a successful theatrical run, the movie is now streaming on Netflix.
When is Vash 2 releasing on OTT?
The Hindi dubbed version of Vash Level 2 was also released in the theatres along with the original version. The movie marks the return of actors Hitu Kanodia and Hiten Kumar, with Hiten portraying a character who hypnotises Janki Bodiwala’s character, Arya and controls her mind in the first part. The plot of the horror movie is centred around an all-girls school this time.
On October 22, the streaming platform Netflix announced the premiere of Vash Level 2. Sharing a post on Instagram, the streaming platform wrote in the caption, "Iss school mein faila Vash ka saaya hai, aur isse koi nahi bach paaya hai 🔥
Watch Vash Level 2, out now, on Netflix." The movie is available in Gujarati and Hindi.
How did Vash 2 perform at the box office?
Vash Level 2 hit the big screens a week after Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR's War 2 and before Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. Vash Level 2 minted a decent ₹1.3 crore on its opening day. At the end of its theatrical run, the movie had amassed a total of ₹ 13.64 Cr. The Hindi version of the horror movie contributed significantly to the collection of Vash Level 2. ₹ 6.38 Cr was contributed to Vash's total business by the Hindi version alone.
Vash Level 2 has a direct connection with the first film. The sequel is set in a girls' school, where the students appear to be under some form of mysterious control. The situation in the school turned grim when the school girls mysteriously jumped from the terrace under the influence of an unknown “uncle.” The incidents take place 12 years after the first film.
