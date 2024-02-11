Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 11th, 2024 at 13:11 IST

After Animal, Rashmika Mandanna Bags Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit Opposite Prabhas?

Prabhas was last seen in Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire. Rashmika Mandanna, on the other hand, has been busy with the shoot of Pushpa: The Rule opposite Allu Arjun.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Rashmika Mandanna on Deepfake Video
रश्मिका मंदाना | Image:Rashmika Mandanna X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Rashmika Mandanna left a lasting impact on the audience with her role in Animal. While the movie was mired in several controversies over glorification of violence and its depiction of female characters, Rashmika's portrayal of Geetanjali stood out. While the character may mark her return in the sequel Animal Park, it seems like the Goodbye actress has bagged movie by director Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

After Pushpa 2, Rashmika to feature opposite Prabhas?

Rashmika is currently fulfilling her commitment towards Pushpa: The Rule, directed by Sukumar and featuring Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil. The movie is set for August 15 release and the shoot is ongoing at a brisk pace. Reportedly, After Pushpa 2, Rashmika has bagged another pan-India film- Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit, which was announced a couple of years back.

While the collaboration between Sandeep and Prabhas for Spirit was made official long back, the film is yet to go on the floors. During the promotions of Animal, Sandeep confirmed that Spirit will begin shoot by mid 2024. According to reports, Rashmika is being considered to essay the female lead opposite Prabhas in the action film.

Advertisement

Prabhas to play a cop in Spirit

According to reports, Prabhas will play a violent cop in Spirit. While other details surrounding the project are under the wraps, it is expected that it will be a typical Sandeep Reddy Vanga film with violence and entertainment. It will be the first time that the Baahubali star will play the role of a cop.

Advertisement

Earlier, producer Pranay Reddy Vanga hinted at Prabhas' character embodying traits similar to those of an "angry young man," reminiscent of Sandeep's signature style.      

 

 

 

Advertisement

Published February 11th, 2024 at 13:11 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Bipasha Basu's Daughter

Devi's Adorable Hairstyle

5 hours ago
Prabhudeva

Prabhudeva Dance Video

6 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul At Wedding Function

6 hours ago
Jennifer Winget

Jennifer In Monochrome

6 hours ago
Diaper Duty

Nikhil Learns Diaper Duty

20 hours ago
Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa's Chakki Chalasana

20 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Caught On Camera

20 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja's Airport Look

20 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Flaunts Formal Look

21 hours ago
Tiger Shroff

Jackie-Tiger Snapped

21 hours ago
Malaika Arora, Gauahar Khan, Javed Jaffery

Star-Studded Feast

a day ago
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana's Saree Look

a day ago
Vikrant Massey

Vikrant's Wife Discharged

a day ago
Kunal Kemmu

Kunal Arrives At Airport

a day ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Street Style

a day ago
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Dons Trendy Look

a day ago
Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone

Deepika-Hrithik Sing

a day ago
Usha Uthup

Usha Uthup Sings Flowers

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. OTT Titles Releasing This Week: The Kerala Story, Abraham Ozler & More

    Entertainment15 minutes ago

  2. Acharya Pramod recalls promise to Rajiv Gandhi | Watch

    Videos20 minutes ago

  3. Ferrari unveils new race gear before 2024 Calendar

    Web Stories26 minutes ago

  4. Shiv Sena MLA Sparks Row Asking Students to Not Eat Food | Here’s Why

    Lok Sabha Elections28 minutes ago

  5. Navi Mumbai: Man Booked for Allegedly Throwing Acid on his Wife

    India News29 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement