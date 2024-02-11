Advertisement

Rashmika Mandanna left a lasting impact on the audience with her role in Animal. While the movie was mired in several controversies over glorification of violence and its depiction of female characters, Rashmika's portrayal of Geetanjali stood out. While the character may mark her return in the sequel Animal Park, it seems like the Goodbye actress has bagged movie by director Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

After Pushpa 2, Rashmika to feature opposite Prabhas?

Rashmika is currently fulfilling her commitment towards Pushpa: The Rule, directed by Sukumar and featuring Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil. The movie is set for August 15 release and the shoot is ongoing at a brisk pace. Reportedly, After Pushpa 2, Rashmika has bagged another pan-India film- Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit, which was announced a couple of years back.

While the collaboration between Sandeep and Prabhas for Spirit was made official long back, the film is yet to go on the floors. During the promotions of Animal, Sandeep confirmed that Spirit will begin shoot by mid 2024. According to reports, Rashmika is being considered to essay the female lead opposite Prabhas in the action film.

Prabhas to play a cop in Spirit

According to reports, Prabhas will play a violent cop in Spirit. While other details surrounding the project are under the wraps, it is expected that it will be a typical Sandeep Reddy Vanga film with violence and entertainment. It will be the first time that the Baahubali star will play the role of a cop.

Earlier, producer Pranay Reddy Vanga hinted at Prabhas' character embodying traits similar to those of an "angry young man," reminiscent of Sandeep's signature style.