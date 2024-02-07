Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 6th, 2024 at 13:53 IST

Rashmika Mandanna Hikes Fee After Animal Success? Actress Responds

Rashmika Mandanna recently took to her social media handle to react to the news of increasing her remuneration after the success of Animal.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Earlier today, it was reported that Rashmika Mandanna had increased her remuneration again after the success of Animal. As per media reports, she has been demanding between Rs 4 crore and Rs 4.5 crore for her next projects. However, Rashmika took to her social media handle to react to the news and clear the air.

Rashmika Mandanna reacts to increasing remuneration after Animal's success

Rashmika Mandanna recently took to her social media handle X to react to the news of increasing remuneration after the massive success of Animal. The film also featured Ranbir Kapoor opposite. Rashmika was surprised after learning that people have been running reports on her increased remuneration. She wrote, "Says who I wonder 🤦🏻‍♀️.. after seeing all of this I think I should actually consider it.. and if my producers ask why.. then I’ll just say ‘media out there is saying this sir.. and I think I should live up to their words.. what do I do?’ 🤣🤦🏻‍♀️."

 

Meanwhile, the news read, "#RashmikaMandanna Increased her Remuneration again after #Animal success. From inside reports, Currently she's charging around 4Cr - 4.5cr per film." Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna will e appearing in Sekhar Kammula's DNS, Pushpa 2, Rainbow, and The Girlfriend, among others. 

Advertisement

Published February 6th, 2024 at 13:53 IST

