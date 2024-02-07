Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 21:45 IST

Pushpa 2: Rashmika Mandanna's Role Revised After Animal Success? Makers Request 50 More Shoot Days

Pushpa 2: Balancing multiple film commitments in different languages, Rashmika faces the challenge of allocating additional 50 days for Allu Arjun starrer.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Pushpa 2
Pushpa 2 | Image:Pushpa 2 I Image: IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Pushpa 2: The highly-anticipated sequel to Allu Arjun's blockbuster Pushpa is creating waves. The film which went on the floors last November is set to hit the silver screens in August 2024. The second part will focus on the face-off between Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil, who was introduced as the prime antagonist towards the end of the first part. The film also features Animal actress Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead named Srivalli. 

Now, a recent update about the film has made Rashmika Mandanna take center stage. The Dear Comrade actress who was initially pegged to have a limited role as Pushpa's wife has undergone a substantial transformation. This shift follows director Sukumar's awe at her recent stellar performance in the movie Animal.

Rashmika Mandanna's expanded role in Pushpa 2 

Sources reveal that Rashmika Mandanna's role in Pushpa 2 has been significantly extended, leading the filmmakers to request an additional 50 days of her schedule. This substantial commitment reflects the newfound depth and significance attributed to her character. Despite initial expectations of a limited presence, the director's revaluation of Rashmika's portrayal in Animal has reshaped the narrative.

Rashmika Mandanna's expanded role in Pushpa 2  I Image: IMDb

Scheduling challenges for Rashmika

Known for her versatility, Rashmika Mandanna, who has wrapped up the majority of her part, is now faced with the intriguing task of allocating an additional 50 days to the film. This request underscores her pivotal role and showcases her flexibility as an actor. Handling multiple film commitments across languages, Rashmika's dedication to Pushpa 2 stands out, promising an engaging performance in the upcoming action drama.

Scheduling challenges for Rashmika I Image: IMDb

As Pushpa 2 progresses with intense scenes featuring Allu Arjun and other key actors, Rashmika Mandanna's increased role becomes a central focus, adding anticipation to the film's release on August 15, 2024. 

 

Published January 23rd, 2024 at 21:45 IST

