'After I Have a Child...': Samantha Opened Up About Motherhood, Maternity Break Long Before Confirming Pregnancy

Speculations about Samantha Ruth Prabhu's pregnancy have been rife ever since the release of her film, Maa Inti Bangaaram. Shutting down all rumours, the actress and her husband Raj Nidimoru confirmed the news of their pregnancy at the success meet of their film, Maa Inti Bangaaram. After the confession, fans and followers of the couple have flooded them with congratulatory messages.

However, the news of Samantha's pregnancy does not come as a surprise to her fans who have been following her career. The actress has spoken about her motherhood ambition several times in the past and has also shared that she is keen on starting a family of her own. Following her pregnancy announcement, Samantha's old comment about pregnancy and motherhood has resurfaced.

When Samantha spoke about taking a maternity break

Just months after her first marriage, Samantha spoke about the desire for motherhood in a hopeful manner. She mentioned that when she has a child, she would want to spend all her time with them. As per Bollywood Shaadis, the actress said, "When I have a child, that child is going to be my universe. I have the greatest respect for working mothers."

In the same conversation, the actress also mentioned that her childhood was not ‘rosy’, and so she would like to give her child everything that she missed. She added, "My childhood was not very rosy. For all adults who haven't had a very rosy childhood, the first thing they will tell you is that they want to give their child everything that they did not have. That's something that has stuck with me. So, I think the first few years after I have a child, I would not be anywhere. That child will be everything for me."

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