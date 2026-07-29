After Pushpa, Allu Arjun's Raaka Turns Into A Franchise - Read Details

After delivering the blockbuster Jawan with Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role, director Atlee is currently working on Raaka, starring Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone. The movie was officially announced in April last year and the team has been rigorously shooting for the ambitious project all throughout 2026. Despite her pregnancy, Deepika continues to be involved in the filming of key sequences in the film while her body double is reportedly shooting for the action sequences.

Given Raaka is Atlee and Allu Arjun's maiden collaboration, anticipation around it is sky high. Sun Pictures is reportedly funneling hundreds of crores into making this fantastical action epic come to life. In a new update, it is being reported that the team is planning to make Raaka into a two-part film series. After the mega commercial success of Pushpa 1 and 2, Raaka is expected to be another franchise film for the Tollywood star.

Reports also claim that both parts will be filmed together before the end of this year. This is what director Aditya Dhar also accomplished with his Dhurandhar franchise. The team behind the Ranveer Singh starrer espionage thriller filmed both Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge together and released them three months apart to a roaring response. It appears that Atlee is trying to accomplish the same with Raaka.

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Moreover, the budget for the two planned Raaka movies has also been revealed. It is claimed that the banner is investing ₹1000 crore in making this ambitious project come to life. This makes the Allu Arjun and Deepika starrer one of the most expensive movies in Indian cinema. Though unconfirmed, Mrunal Thakur, Janhvi Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna will also feature in pivotal roles in Raaka. The release strategy will be decided when the shooting for the two films is complete.