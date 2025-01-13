After Game Changer, Nandamuri Balakrishna Starrer Daaku Maharaj Falls Prey To Piracy, Film's HD Version Leaked Online

Nandamuri Balakrishna action thriller Daaku Maharaaj released in theatres on January 12. The film even before its release created buzz among netizens for its songs, dance steps and power-packed action sequences. Now, the film has been leaked online just a day after its release.

Daaku Maharaaj full movie leaked online?

Lately several films have been leaked within few hours of its release- Viduthalai 2, UI, Marco, Barroz and Game Changer among others. According to reports, Daaku Maharaj has been leaked online in HD version. The pirated versions of Daaku Maharaaj is reportedly now available on a number of sites, including Filmyzilla, Movierulez, Telegram, Tamilrockerz and others in 1080p, 720p, 480p, 360p, 240p and HD versions.

Nandamuri Balakrishna in Daaku Maharaaj | Source: X

Fans took to comment section to express their anger and disappointment. They urged the makers to do something as recent films have been leaked. One user wrote, “Daaku Maharaaj leaked pre HR on piracy sites before matinee completed this should stop”.

Another user wrote, “Fan wars are becoming increasingly destructive to films. Section of Fans leaked the #DaakuMaharaaj print in revenge for the #GameChanger print leak.

Daaku Maharaaj box office performance

Daaku Maharaaj performed well on its first 1 days at the box office and earned an estimated ₹25.35 Cr India net, as per the report of Sacnilk. Approximately, on second day, the film has earned ₹6.42 crore till now. The total collection of the masala actioner stand at ₹31.77 crore. The highest occupancy has recorded in Mahabubnagar (75%), Kakinada (65.50%), Visakhaptanam (50%), Warangal (42%), Guntur (35.50%) and Vijaywada (28.50%).

Poster of Daaku Maharaaj | Source: Instagram