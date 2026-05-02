After Rashmika Mandanna In Cocktail 2, Kriti Sanon To Share Screen With Her Husband Vijay Devarakonda For Third Telugu Movie?

Kriti Sanon is currently awaiting the release of her film Cocktail 2. A sequel to the 2012 drama, the movie also features Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role. Ahead of the film's release, select media reports claim that Kriti Sanon is in talks to be roped in for a pan-India Telugu movie.

For the unversed, Kriti Sanon made her debut in the Telugu film industry. The actress features alongside Mahesh Babu in the psychological thriller 1: Nenokkadine (2014), followed by a movie co-starring Naga Chaitanya, Dohchay (2015). The actress is now reported to return to her home turf. However, there is no official confirmation about the same.

As per reports, Kriti is being considered for a movie that features Vijay Deverakonda. The project is reportedly helmed by Shouryuv, best known for his directorial, Hi Nanna. 123 Telugu reported that the film is being mounted on a grand scale and has a cinematic screenplay that is aimed at targeting both Hindi and Telugu audiences. While the movie has been formally announced, the details of the female lead have been kept under wraps. The reported pairing of Kriti Sanon and Vijay Deverakonda has already sparked a buzz.



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The shooting of Vijay Deverakonda's upcoming film with Hi Nanna director Shouryuv began in the last week of April. The muhurat ceremony was also attended by actor Nani. Taking to his Instagram handle, director Shouryuv shared glimpses from the muhurat ceremony of the film. "VDxSHOURYUV. Some moments stay with you forever. Having Nani garu there for this one is something I'll always carry with me. It's begun today. Now, just wait & witness Vijay Deverakonda garu become the ROAR. Cannot wait to hit the floors. I hope this movie will stay. It all began with, That's A Roar," wrote Shouryuv.