Aditya Dhar-Yami Gautam Offer Prayers At Naina Devi Temple After Back-to-back Successes Of Dhurandhar And Haq

Following the release of Dhurandhar, director Aditya Dhar, along with his wife Yami Gautam, has come to be known as the ‘power couple of Bollywood’. The director-actor couple is basking in the success of their latest release, Dhurandhar and Haq. Videos of the couple from the Naina Devi temple have gone viral on social media.

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar at Naina Devi temple

To celebrate the success of their releases, Aditya Dhar and Yami Gautam visited the famous Shaktipeeth Shri Naina Devi temple in Himachal Pradesh. Yami's mother, Anjali Gautam and several other members of her family accompanied them to the temple visit. The family perfomed traditional rituals during their temple visit.



The couple's son, Vedavid, was not seen with them in the videos going viral from the temple visit. Before visiting the Naina Devi temple, the couple was spotted at the Chandigarh airport. On December 9, the couple jetted off from Mumbai and landed in Chandigarh. In a video now going viral on social media, Yami Gautam could be seen expressing shock on seeing members of the paparazzi at the Chandigarh airport. Addressing the director, the cameraperson says, ‘Sir, movie bahot achhi ja rahi hai (Dhurandhar is performing well)’.



Responding to the remark, Aditya Dhar simply nods and greets the media person with a smile. Social media users took to the comments section of the video to lavish high praise on Aditya Dhar and Yami Gautam. Together, Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar have directed, written, and acted in movies like Uri: The Surgical Strike, Article 370, Baramulla and now Dhurandhar.



