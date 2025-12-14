Theatrical Releases This Week: Avatar Fire And Ash, Durlabh Prasad Ki Dusri Shaadi, Bha Bha Ba And More Movies To Watch

Avatar 3 to Bha Bha Ba, check out new theatrical releases this week | Image: Republic

Theatrical Releases This Week: While Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna continue to weave magic with their high voltage performances in Dhurandhar, forcing moviegoers to take notice and show up in cinema halls, new releases this coming Friday will look to find their way to the audiences.

Avatar: Fire And Ash

James Cameron is bringing the third installment in his mega blockbuster sci-fi action franchise, inviting the audience once again to visit Pandora and explore new tribes.

Release Date: December 19

Durlabh Prasad Ki Dusri Shaadi

In the season of rom-coms, comes another from Bollywood - Durlabh Prasad Ki Dusri Shaadi, starring Sanjay Mishra and Mahima Chaudhry. It is the tale of a young man who embarks on a desperate mission to find a new bride for his widowed father, after facing immense pressure from his prospective in-laws to have a woman in the house before they send their daughter.

Release Date: December 19

Devagudi

Abhinav Saurya and Anushree star in the Telugu film Devagudi. According to the team, Devagudi draws from the cultural and emotional fabric of Rayalaseema. Director-producer Bellam Ramakrishna Reddy, who hails from Rayachoti in the erstwhile Kadapa district, said the story revolves around the emotional bond between two close friends.

Release Date: December 19

Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution

After the good reception of Japanese animes Demon Slayer movie and Chainsaw Man Reze Arc, Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution is expected to bring insane action and visuals to the big screens in various formats.

Release Date: December 19

Bha Bha Ba

Bha Bha Ba is a Malayalam comedy film featuring Dileep in the lead role, alongside Vineeth Sreenivasan and Dhyan Sreenivasan. The ensemble cast includes Sandy, Balu Varghese, Baiju Santhosh, Saranya Ponvannan, Siddharth Bharathan, Ashokan, and Redin Kingsley. Superstar Mohanlal also appears in a cameo role.

Release Date: December 18

Is This Thing On?

Bradley Cooper directs and co-stars in a comedy about post-divorce life, starring Will Arnett and Laura Dern.