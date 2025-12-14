Updated 14 December 2025 at 23:30 IST
Theatrical Releases This Week: Avatar Fire And Ash, Durlabh Prasad Ki Dusri Shaadi, Bha Bha Ba And More Movies To Watch
From Hollywood released Avatar: Fire And Ash and Is This Thing On? to the Malayalam comedy Bha Bha Ba and Bollywood rom-com Durlabh Prasad Ki Dusri Shaadi, here's a list of new releases you can watch in cinema halls this weekend.
Theatrical Releases This Week: While Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna continue to weave magic with their high voltage performances in Dhurandhar, forcing moviegoers to take notice and show up in cinema halls, new releases this coming Friday will look to find their way to the audiences.
Avatar: Fire And Ash
James Cameron is bringing the third installment in his mega blockbuster sci-fi action franchise, inviting the audience once again to visit Pandora and explore new tribes.
Release Date: December 19
Durlabh Prasad Ki Dusri Shaadi
In the season of rom-coms, comes another from Bollywood - Durlabh Prasad Ki Dusri Shaadi, starring Sanjay Mishra and Mahima Chaudhry. It is the tale of a young man who embarks on a desperate mission to find a new bride for his widowed father, after facing immense pressure from his prospective in-laws to have a woman in the house before they send their daughter.
Release Date: December 19
Devagudi
Abhinav Saurya and Anushree star in the Telugu film Devagudi. According to the team, Devagudi draws from the cultural and emotional fabric of Rayalaseema. Director-producer Bellam Ramakrishna Reddy, who hails from Rayachoti in the erstwhile Kadapa district, said the story revolves around the emotional bond between two close friends.
Release Date: December 19
Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution
After the good reception of Japanese animes Demon Slayer movie and Chainsaw Man Reze Arc, Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution is expected to bring insane action and visuals to the big screens in various formats.
Release Date: December 19
Bha Bha Ba
Bha Bha Ba is a Malayalam comedy film featuring Dileep in the lead role, alongside Vineeth Sreenivasan and Dhyan Sreenivasan. The ensemble cast includes Sandy, Balu Varghese, Baiju Santhosh, Saranya Ponvannan, Siddharth Bharathan, Ashokan, and Redin Kingsley. Superstar Mohanlal also appears in a cameo role.
Release Date: December 18
Is This Thing On?
Bradley Cooper directs and co-stars in a comedy about post-divorce life, starring Will Arnett and Laura Dern.
Release Date: December 19
Published On: 14 December 2025 at 23:30 IST