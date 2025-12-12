Updated 12 December 2025 at 11:44 IST
Akhanda 2 Thaandavam X Reviews: Nandamuri Balakrishna Fantasy Action Drama Is A Hit Or Flop? Netizens Rate
Akhanda 2 Thaandavam X Reviews: Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer is a sequel to the 2021 film Akhanda, which was a hit among the audience.
Akhanda 2 Thaandavam X Reviews: Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer has finally hit the theatres today, December 12, after a delay of a few days. Directed by Boyapati Sreenu, the fantasy action drama is receiving positive reviews from the audience who watched the early show. They took to their social media handles to pen their reviews. They praised the performance of the veteran actor and also the music composed by Thaman S. According to them, the movie is going to be a blockbuster.
Moviegoers review Akhanda 2: Thaandavam
Netizens took to their X handles to express their happiness after watching Akhanda 2. A user wrote, “#Akhanda2 Erupts into a historic blockbuster. Destructive Mode 💥💥@musicthaman unleashes unstoppable thandavam beats 🔥The surprise emotional scene in the 2nd half hits straight to the heart pure family gold 🙏❤️A theatre-shaking mass celebration.”
Another wrote, “#Akhanda2 - A Completely Winner 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆Bala - Boyapati Mass combo 💥💥💥. Interval Fight Dialogues, Thaman BGM.”
“Pre Interval to Climax senseless Boya - Bala rampage . @MusicThaman. What a man… Akhanda 1 bgm tiskochi madyalo Akhanda 2 bgm tho kalipi kottav chudu 💥Thank You #BoyapatiSrinu . End credits lo chusam ni kasi.”
Another wrote, “Blockbuster 2025 🔥🔥🔥 #Akhanda2 #Akhanda2Thandavam #jaibabu mental mass cinema ra babu”
However, some criticised the movie and called the plot ‘logicless’. “Weak 1st half followed by unbearable 2nd half. Logicless scenes and action episodes. Heroine only for Jajikaya Song. Aadhi only for shouting. His shouting is louder than Thaman BGM. Thaman disappoints. Verdict : Weakest Movie in Boya and Balayya Combo," read a cinemagoer.
Another gave only 2 stars out of 5, and wrote, “Just finished watching #Akhanda2 Ah parama shivudu Bhakthulu sanatana Dharma followers kuda kapadaleni cringe max pro teesadu Boya Lucha 🙏🙏 Rating: 2/5.”
All about Akhanda 2: Thandavam
It is a sequel to the 2021 film Akhanda. Bankrolled by Ram Achanta, Gopi Achanta, and Ishan Saksena, under the banners of 14 Reels Plus and IVY Entertainment, the movie also stars Samyuktha Menon, Aadhi Pinisetty, and Kabir Duhan Singh in pivotal roles. After its theatrical run, the movie will make its debut on the digital platform, Netflix. It will be released in five languages - Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.
Published By : Niharika Sanjeeiv
Published On: 12 December 2025 at 11:44 IST