Akhanda 2 Thaandavam X Reviews: Nandamuri Balakrishna Fantasy Action Drama Is A Hit Or Flop? Netizens Rate

Akhanda 2 Thaandavam X Reviews: Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer has finally hit the theatres today, December 12, after a delay of a few days. Directed by Boyapati Sreenu, the fantasy action drama is receiving positive reviews from the audience who watched the early show. They took to their social media handles to pen their reviews. They praised the performance of the veteran actor and also the music composed by Thaman S. According to them, the movie is going to be a blockbuster.

Moviegoers review Akhanda 2: Thaandavam

Netizens took to their X handles to express their happiness after watching Akhanda 2. A user wrote, “#Akhanda2 Erupts into a historic blockbuster. Destructive Mode 💥💥@musicthaman unleashes unstoppable thandavam beats 🔥The surprise emotional scene in the 2nd half hits straight to the heart pure family gold 🙏❤️A theatre-shaking mass celebration.”

Another wrote, “#Akhanda2 - A Completely Winner 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆Bala - Boyapati Mass combo 💥💥💥. Interval Fight Dialogues, Thaman BGM.”

“Pre Interval to Climax senseless Boya - Bala rampage . @MusicThaman. What a man… Akhanda 1 bgm tiskochi madyalo Akhanda 2 bgm tho kalipi kottav chudu 💥Thank You #BoyapatiSrinu . End credits lo chusam ni kasi.”

Another wrote, “Blockbuster 2025 🔥🔥🔥 #Akhanda2 #Akhanda2Thandavam #jaibabu mental mass cinema ra babu”

However, some criticised the movie and called the plot ‘logicless’. “Weak 1st half followed by unbearable 2nd half. Logicless scenes and action episodes. Heroine only for Jajikaya Song. Aadhi only for shouting. His shouting is louder than Thaman BGM. Thaman disappoints. Verdict : Weakest Movie in Boya and Balayya Combo," read a cinemagoer.

Another gave only 2 stars out of 5, and wrote, “Just finished watching #Akhanda2 Ah parama shivudu Bhakthulu sanatana Dharma followers kuda kapadaleni cringe max pro teesadu Boya Lucha 🙏🙏 Rating: 2/5.”

All about Akhanda 2: Thandavam