Parmish Verma Clashes With Fans Mid-Concert In Delhi, Singer Issues Clarification After Video Goes Viral: I'd Rather Lose My Temper Than...

Punjabi singer Parmish Verma's concert in Delhi took a dramatic turn after he clashed with the members of the audience. Videos of the chaos went viral shortly after the singer performed at Chhatrasal Stadium on February 13. The Gaal Ni Kadni hitmaker performed at the inauguration ceremony of the Delhi Khel Mahakumbh, entry for which was free, but the attendees needed to register in advance.

Viral videos from the concert show Parmish Verma getting agitated with concert attendees breaking barricades and trying to get close to him while he was performing in order to get selfies clicked with him. The moment of contention came when a member of the audience seemingly said something offensive, which led to the singer losing his cool. This was followed by a heated exchange between the singer and the audience member. Security personnel and the singer's team had to intervene to stop the commotion. While the clash and argument lasted a few minutes, the programme was resumed shortly after. Several videos of the altercation are now viral on social media.



Parmish Verma and his team issue a clarification after videos go viral

Hours after the incident, Parmish Vema and his team took to their official social media accounts to share a clarification. The singer's team shared a video with the caption, ‘The side you know’, showing the commotion at the concert. They followed this with the crowd enjoying the concert, a montage of Verma with delighted fans and a happy audience, along with the text ‘The side you don’t'. The video was shared with the caption, "What made it to the feed VS What stayed behind the scenes! Delhi has always been amazing❤️At times, crowd management challenges can arise, but they do not define the overall experience."



A screengrab of Parmish Verma's story | Image: Instagram

Parmish reshared the video on his Instagram stories, along with a few others supporting him. He also shared a video of himself from the stage with the caption, “I'd rather lose my temper than lose my pants.” He went on to express gratitude to the Delhi crowd.