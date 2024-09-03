Published 11:57 IST, September 4th 2024
Akkineni Nageswara Rao Birth Centenary: Film Festival To Celebrate Cinema Icon
A specially curated, multi-city film festival will honour the enduring legacy of Akkineni Nageswara Rao to mark the 100th birth anniversary of one of the most iconic stars of South Indian cinema.
- Entertainment News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Akkineni Nageswara Rao | Image: IANS
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
11:57 IST, September 4th 2024