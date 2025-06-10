Allu Arjun And Trivikram Srinivas' Mahabharat-based Untitled Film Shelved Due To Atlee's AA22xA6? Bunny Vas Reacts

Updated 10 June 2025 at 17:11 IST
Allu Arjun is busy preparing for his next magnum opus with director Atlee. Tentatively titled AA22xA6, the film is going to be a sci-fi thriller and will be rich with VFXs. Earlier, the actor was rumoured to start working on Trivikram Srinivas' next directorial, but when Atlee announced AA22xA6, the people speculated that the movie had been shelved. However, now Allu Arjun's close aide Bunny Vas has rubbished the reports and stated that when the duo is ready, the film will go on the floors.
As per 123telugu, Vas, in an interview, said that the project will happen and go on the floors when Allu Arjun and Trivikram are free.
In July 2023, Allu Arjun and Trivikram announced their fourth collaboration. The film was rumoured to be a modern-day adaptation of lesser-known stories from the Mahabharata. The film was expected to go on the floors in 2026, but with Allu Arjun busy with Atlee's film, the project might go on the floors after the release. If the project happens, then it will be their fourth collaboration after Julayi (2012), S/O Satyamurthy (2015), and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (2020).
The film is expected to be a never-seen-before sci-fi actioner with Deepika Padukone in the lead role opposite Allu Arjun. During a media interaction, the actor was asked about his film, to which he replied, "I really liked the idea he (Atlee) shared with me. I appreciate his aspirations, and I felt we were like-minded on many levels. We hope to bring a very new visual spectacle to Indian cinema. It will be an international-level film with completely Indian sensibilities.” The film will go on the floors this year and might release later next year.
