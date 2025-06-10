Allu Arjun And Trivikram Srinivas' Mahabharat-based Untitled Film Shelved Due To Atlee's AA22xA6? Bunny Vas Reacts

Allu Arjun is busy preparing for his next magnum opus with director Atlee. Tentatively titled AA22xA6, the film is going to be a sci-fi thriller and will be rich with VFXs. Earlier, the actor was rumoured to start working on Trivikram Srinivas' next directorial, but when Atlee announced AA22xA6, the people speculated that the movie had been shelved. However, now Allu Arjun's close aide Bunny Vas has rubbished the reports and stated that when the duo is ready, the film will go on the floors.

As per 123telugu, Vas, in an interview, said that the project will happen and go on the floors when Allu Arjun and Trivikram are free.

In July 2023, Allu Arjun and Trivikram announced their fourth collaboration. The film was rumoured to be a modern-day adaptation of lesser-known stories from the Mahabharata. The film was expected to go on the floors in 2026, but with Allu Arjun busy with Atlee's film, the project might go on the floors after the release. If the project happens, then it will be their fourth collaboration after Julayi (2012), S/O Satyamurthy (2015), and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (2020).

What do we know about Allu Arjun and Atlee's film AA22xA6?