Ram Charan-Janhvi Kapoor's Peddi Postponement Rumours Solidify After US Cinema Puts Advance Booking On Hold

Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Peddi is looking to be postponed for the third time. The film was initially scheduled for a theatrical release on March 27. However, the date was moved up to prevent a clash with Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2. The makers announced the new release date, April 30. However, as per reports, the movie might miss the release date again.

A song from Peddi was already released earlier | Image: X

Will Peddi be postponed again?

Peddi was scheduled for a global release on April 30. The paid premieres for the movie were scheduled for April 29. The advance booking of the same in overseas markets was supposed to go live on April 9. Several USA exhibitors took to their official social media accounts to inform fans that the bookings will not open anymore.

In the posts, the cinemas made it clear that the advance booking has been put ‘on hold’ due to instructions from the makers. However, the makers have yet to announce the delay in an official communication. If reports are to be believed, the Ram Charan starrer will now arrive in cinemas in June or July, later this year.



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Regional media publications have also claimed that a special song and some patchwork on the film are yet to be completed. The pending shoot and post-production work have contributed to the Peddi release delay.



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Apart from Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor, Peddi also stars Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, and Divyenndu in key roles. Earlier, a teaser titled Peddi First Shot was released on Ram Navami. It featured Ram Charan in a rugged avatar, walking into a dusty field, lighting a beedi, and delivering the line: "I have only one life to live, and I want to make the most of it." The film is being produced by Venkaata Satish Kilaru under the banner of Vriddhi Cinemas, with Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings as presenters. Directed by Uppena fame Buchi Babu Sana, the film stars Ram Charan in the lead and is set for a global release.

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