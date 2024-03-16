×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 16th, 2024 at 15:08 IST

Allu Arjun Consoles Emotional Fan As The Pushpa Actor Meets Him At His Residence | Watch

Allu Arjun, who was shooting in Vizag for Pushpa 2, has taken a temporary hiatus from the shoot and returned to Hyderabad.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Allu Arjun
Allu Arjun with a fan | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Allu Arjun has been busy with his upcoming highly anticipated film Pushpa: The Rule, but he managed to sneak some time out from his schedule to meet a fan. The video from the same is going viral on the internet, with netizens hailing his humble gesture.

When Allu Arjun met his ardent fan

In the viral video, Allu Arjun, dressed in a black ensemble, is seen consoling his ardent fan, who broke down upon seeing the actor. He put his hand around his shoulder and spoke to him, making him laugh.

 

 

Soon after the video went viral, a user wrote, "Oh man! Love you Allu Arjun. Meeting a fan like thi is just pure love". Another wrote, "A heartfelt moment captured! Witness the touching moment as a diehard fan meets his idol @alluarjun for the first time. Emotions overflow as comforting words and a handshake create memories to last a lifetime."

 

(A screengrab from the post | Image: X)

 

Allu Arjun is gearing up for Pushpa: The Rule

The actor recently kicked off a lengthy shooting schedule in Vizag, where he received a warm welcome from his fans. However, the latest development reveals that Allu Arjun has taken a temporary hiatus from the shoot and returned to Hyderabad. According to reports, Allu Arjun has been unwell for the past few days and decided to take some time off to recover. The film co-stars Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj and Sunil. The film will pick up exactly where Pushpa: The Rise ended and move on to tell the tale of Pushpa Raj. The makers have claimed that the sequel will be high on action and drama and will be much more engaging than the 2021 film.

 

(A still from Pushpa | Image: Instagram)
(A still from Pushpa | Image: Instagram)

 

The film has been bankrolled by Naveen Yerneni and Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers and National Award winner Devi Sri Prasad composes the music for the film. 

Advertisement

Published March 16th, 2024 at 15:08 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Psyche

NASA's laser milestone

a few seconds ago
Delhi High Court Appoints Observer for JNUSU Elections Amidst Plea Alleging Irregularities

JNUSU observer appointed

a minute ago
Tax-to-GDP ratio peaks

Modi's decade

a minute ago
Shruti Haasan

Shruti Haasan married?

2 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Date

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

4 minutes ago
Kriti and Pulkit

Pulkit Weds Kriti

5 minutes ago
Vatsal Sheth

Ishita Dutt Shares Video

7 minutes ago
Vitality T20 Blast

Vitality T20 Blast DER vs

7 minutes ago
PM Modi in Kalaburagi

India LIVE

10 minutes ago
peregrine

Peregrine lander launch

10 minutes ago
Exam results

GATE Result LIVE Updates

10 minutes ago
Sajjad Burki, PTI USA's spokesperson, speaks during the PTI protest outside IMF headquarters in Washington

PTI Protests

11 minutes ago
Spiritual Zodiac Signs

Spiritual Zodiac Signs

12 minutes ago
Asaduddin Owaisi

Owaisi Against CAA

12 minutes ago
Antonio Rudiger, Jude Bellingham

Madrid vs Sevilla Live

12 minutes ago
Kerala Lottery Result Today

Kerala Lottery Today

12 minutes ago
ICSE Results 2022

ICSE, ISC Results 2022

13 minutes ago
What is art therapy?

What is Art Therapy?

15 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. BCA acquires Moin-ul-Haq Stadium from Bihar government

    Sports 16 hours ago

  2. Gavaskar urges BCCI to bring in Test-like incentive system

    Sports 16 hours ago

  3. New Dawn: 10 Ways Modi Government Transformed Kashmir In Last 10 Years

    India News19 hours ago

  4. Uttar Pradesh To Change Names Of These 8 Railway Stations

    India Newsa day ago

  5. 2 Minors Feared Drowned In Ghaziabad's Hindon River

    India Newsa day ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo