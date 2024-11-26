Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna Announce Shoot Wrap On Pushpa 2, 9 Days Before Release

Pushpa 2 Wraps Up: Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer is one of the most awaited movies since its announcement. A sequel to the 2021 blockbuster, the drama is scheduled to hit the big screens on December 5 after several delays. However, the release was shadowed with uncertainty for several months as it is being reported that parts of the film are yet to be shot. Amid the growing anticipation, Allu Arjun confirmed that the film has been finally wrapped up 9 days before release.

Allu Arjun wraps up Pushpa 2: The Rule few days before the release

The National Award-winning actor took to his social media to share a picture from the last day and the final shot of Pushpa 2: The Rule. The photo captures the camera trolley with the team visible in the background. Along with the image, he penned a heartfelt caption:

"LAST DAY LAST SHOT OF PUSHPA. 5 years JOURNEY of PUSHPA completed. What a journey."

Earlier reports suggest that the shoot will only be wrapped up just 7 days before the release. However, there is no official confirmation then.

Sukumar, known for his detailed and slow-paced filmmaking, faced delays partly due to Fahadh Faasil’s scheduling conflicts. Additional challenges further extended the shoot over several months.

Pushpa 2 trailer launched in Patna

The trailer for Pushpa 2: The Rule was launched at a grand event in Patna on November 17. The event occurred at the iconic Gandhi Maidan, located on the banks of the Ganges River. Ahead of the release of the trailer, the film’s leading lady, Rashmika Mandanna, took a nostalgic trip down memory lane as she reflected on her cherished memories from Pushpa: The Rise.

She shared a series of photos featuring her posing with co-star Allu Arjun and the other cast and crew of the film. From casual moments to intense sequences, the photos offered a glimpse into the hard work and dedication that went into bringing the film to life.