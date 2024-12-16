Allu Arjun Responds To Trolls Accusing Him Of Ignoring Young Boy Injured In Pushpa 2 Stampede Case

Allu Arjun’s latest release Pushpa 2 is breaking records at the box office. The Telugu superstar has shared his first statement after his release from prison in connection with the death of a fan at the premiere of his film Pushpa 2.

Allu Arjun issues statement post his release from prison

Allu Arjun took to Instagram and shared a post in which he shared a statement. He wrote, “I remain deeply concerned about young Sri Tej, who is under constant medical care after the unfortunate incident. Due to the ongoing legal proceedings, I have been advised not to visit him and his family at this time.

Allu Arjun further wrote, “My prayers remain with them and I remain committed to taking responsibility for addressing the medical and family needs. I wish him a speedy recovery and I look forward to meeting him and his family at the earliest.” Fans took to comment section and acknowledged his statement. One user wrote, “Respect always Allu Arjun sir respect button”. Another user wrote, “Golden heart, hoping for a speedy recovery”. “Everything’s going fine…wishing him a speedy recovery”. This comes after fingers are being pointed on Allu Arjun after he is busy meeting celebs and why he still did not meet the real victim of the incident, as per the reports of M9.

Why was Allu Arjun arrested?

Allu Arjun was arrested in the Sandhya Theatre Stampede case that claimed the life of a woman and seriously injured a young boy. While the Pushpa 2 actor was granted interim bail by the Telangana High Court yesterday itself, formalities took time and he had to spend a night in the lockup. The actor is now out of the Hyderabad Central Prison.

File photo of Allu Arjun | Source: X